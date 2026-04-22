Checkr Appoints Tim Yarbrough as Chief Financial Officer to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth

Seasoned finance executive joins Checkr as it expands beyond employment into identity, mortgage, and tenant verifications

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkr, the data platform powering safe and fair decisions across work and everyday life, today announced the appointment of Tim Yarbrough as chief financial officer. The company, which modernized the background check industry, is now pursuing a more than $40 billion opportunity across identity, mortgage, and tenant verifications.

Yarbrough's appointment comes at a time of significant growth, with more than 130,000 businesses and millions of people relying on Checkr for decisions that matter — hiring an employee, approving a loan, screening a contractor, or welcoming a caregiver into a home. That demand is only growing: AI-generated fraud, from synthetic identities to fabricated credentials, has made the cost of acting on incomplete or unverified information more consequential than ever.

"Tim is joining Checkr at a pivotal moment," said Daniel Yanisse, co-founder and CEO of Checkr. "AI is reshaping how society evaluates people and makes decisions, and as we continue to invest in building the AI verification platform for critical decisions in life, Tim's experience scaling a company through a similar stage of growth is exactly what we need."

Yarbrough brings more than 20 years of experience leading finance and operations at high-growth technology companies. He spent more than a decade at ZipRecruiter, most recently serving as CFO, where he scaled a two-sided labor marketplace and built the financial infrastructure to support it. Prior to ZipRecruiter, he held strategic finance roles at Converto Inc. and Qualcomm. Yarbrough will report directly to Yanisse and oversee capital allocation, resource management, and fiscal performance across Checkr's expanding product lines.

"What drew me to Checkr is the mission at the core of everything it does," said Yarbrough. "Trust is the foundation of so many of life's most important moments, and the stakes of getting a decision wrong — for a business, a family, an individual — have never been higher. Checkr gives everyone involved the full picture so those decisions are grounded in verified information, not guesswork. The opportunity to help scale that into new markets, at a company whose core data asset only gets stronger over time, is what makes this role so compelling."

About Checkr

Checkr is the data platform powering safe and fair decisions across work and everyday life. Trusted by more than 130,000 customers globally, Checkr helps individuals and businesses verify identities, screen candidates, assess risk, and move millions of critical decisions forward with confidence across employment screening, income verification, and tenant screening. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Denver and Santiago, Chile. Learn more at: www.checkr.com.

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SOURCE Checkr, Inc.