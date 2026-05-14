CHEER AND DANCE ATHLETES CLOSE OUT THE SEASON AT THE SUMMIT, THE DANCE SUMMIT AND D2 SUMMIT CHAMPIONSHIPS

More than 45,000 athletes and coaches from 15 countries gathered in Orlando for Varsity Spirit's premier end-of-season championships

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands – celebrated another successful season of All Star cheer and dance with the conclusion of The 2026 Summit Championship, The Dance Summit Championship and The D2 Summit Championship at Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Summit and Dance Summit Championships took place April 30 - May 3, followed by The D2 Summit Championship May 8 -10. Across all three events, more than 45,000 athletes and coaches, over 2,000 teams representing 15 countries, and more than 74,000 spectators came together to celebrate the culmination of the All Star season. Varsity Athlete and Brand Ambassador Gabi Butler was also in attendance throughout the weekend, connecting with athletes and fans during a special meet-and-greet experience that added to the excitement of the championships.

"For All Star cheer and dance athletes around the world, The Summit, The Dance Summit and D2 Summit Championships are more than just the final events of the season. They are an opportunity to celebrate their journey and create lifelong memories," said Justin Carrier, VP, Event Operations & Experience of Varsity Spirit. "We are proud to bring these events to life every year and be able to showcase the passion and community that make All Star cheer and dance so special and honor everything the athletes have worked for throughout the season."

In addition to championship competition, Varsity Spirit continued its tradition of honoring athletes through The Varsity Pinnacle Award. Presented annually at The Summit, The Dance Summit and The D2 Summit, the award recognizes athletes who demonstrate leadership, dedication, teamwork and confidence both on and off the competition floor.

The 2026 Varsity Pinnacle Award recipients included:

Xeneiza Wilson of CheerForce - Slither in Simi Valley, California, recognized at The Summit Championship





Aria Esponoza of Synergy Dance Academy in McAllen, Texas, recognized at The Dance Summit





Payton Bear of USA Stars in Carlisle, PA, recognized at The D2 Summit

Each athlete was recognized for their impact within their gym, their leadership among teammates, and their commitment to serving as positive role models in their communities.

Fans around the world were able to experience the championships live on Varsity TV, Varsity Spirit's streaming platform dedicated to exclusive cheer and dance coverage, including live competition broadcasts, routine videos and results. The Summit and Dance Summit Championships will also air on ESPN beginning on May 28, with additional replays in early June.

For more information about The Summit Championship, The Dance Summit Championship and The D2 Summit Championship, visit Varsity.com.

Media Contact

Brian Bianco, [email protected]

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

SOURCE Varsity Spirit