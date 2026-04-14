NCA & NDA COLLEGIATE CHEER AND DANCE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CROWNS 2026 CHAMPIONS

Nearly 480 teams and over 21,000 people gathered in Daytona for the 30th year of the iconic event

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands – is pleased to announce that the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, took place on April 8-12 for the 30th year in Daytona Beach, Florida and crowned new champions for 2026.

Last week, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete beside the ocean at the historic Daytona Beach Bandshell in hopes of winning a national title. More than 11,000 participants from nearly 480 college teams across the country competed for the National Champion title. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance teams are judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. One of the most exciting evolutions of the championship has been the continued growth of the College Game Day divisions, which allow cheer and dance teams to compete alongside their school's band. Since its debut in 2017, this division has become a fan favorite and is a powerful showcase of collegiate pride and school spirit.

"For the last 30 years, the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship has been one of the defining moments in the careers of so many college athletes across the country," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Year after year, teams come together in Daytona to showcase their talent, passion and school pride while representing their universities. We are proud to be able to celebrate the hard work, resilience and community that make cheer and dance such incredible sports."

Select Division Champions Included:

Adv. Large Coed DIA: Texas Tech University

Adv. Small Coed DIA: Texas Tech University

Adv. All-Girl DIA: University of Louisville

Game Day DIA: Brigham Young University

Jazz DIA: Houston State University

Hip Hop DIA: Brigham Young University

Pom DIA: West Virginia University

Advanced All-Girl DI: University of New Hampshire

Adv. Large Coed DI: Texas Tech University

Adv. Small Coed DI: Weber State University

Game Day DI: Bryant University

Jazz DI: Stephen F Austin State University

Hip Hop DI: Elon University

Pom DI: Elon University

Adv. All-Girl DII: Oklahoma Baptist University

Adv. Small Coed DII: McKendree University

Game Day DII: Dallas Baptist University

Jazz DII: Valdosta State University

Hip Hop DII: Valdosta State University

Pom DII: Northwest Missouri State University

Adv. All-Girl DIII: Alma College

Adv. Small Coed DIII: Elmira College

Jazz DIII: Central College Alma College

Hip Hop DIII: Alma College

Pom DIII: Central College

Adv. Large Coed Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College

Adv. Small Coed Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College

Adv. All Girl Junior College: Navarro College

Jazz Junior College: McLennan Community College

Hip Hop Junior College: Odessa College

Pom Junior College: McLennan Community College

Mascot: Georgia Tech

Partner Stunt: Weber State University

Group Stunt: University of Alabama

Large Coed Grand Champion: Weber State University

Small Coed Grand Champion: Weber State University

All Girl Grand Champion: Oklahoma Baptist University

Hip Hop Grand Champion: Brigham Young University

Jazz Grand Champion: Sam Houston State University

Pom Grand Champion: West Virgina University

More information on the NCA & NDA College Nationals is available at Varsity.com. For a full list of results, visit Varsity TV. Varsity Spirit livestreamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions.

Media Contact

Brian Bianco, [email protected]

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

SOURCE Varsity Spirit