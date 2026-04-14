NCA & NDA COLLEGIATE CHEER AND DANCE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CROWNS 2026 CHAMPIONS

News provided byVarsity Spirit
Apr 14, 2026, 11:00 ET
Nearly 480 teams and over 21,000 people gathered in Daytona for the 30th year of the iconic event
MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands – is pleased to announce that the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, took place on April 8-12 for the 30th year in Daytona Beach, Florida and crowned new champions for 2026.
Last week, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete beside the ocean at the historic Daytona Beach Bandshell in hopes of winning a national title. More than 11,000 participants from nearly 480 college teams across the country competed for the National Champion title. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance teams are judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. One of the most exciting evolutions of the championship has been the continued growth of the College Game Day divisions, which allow cheer and dance teams to compete alongside their school's band. Since its debut in 2017, this division has become a fan favorite and is a powerful showcase of collegiate pride and school spirit.
"For the last 30 years, the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship has been one of the defining moments in the careers of so many college athletes across the country," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Year after year, teams come together in Daytona to showcase their talent, passion and school pride while representing their universities. We are proud to be able to celebrate the hard work, resilience and community that make cheer and dance such incredible sports."
Select Division Champions Included:
Adv. Large Coed DIA: Texas Tech University
Adv. Small Coed DIA: Texas Tech University
Adv. All-Girl DIA: University of Louisville
Game Day DIA: Brigham Young University
Jazz DIA: Houston State University
Hip Hop DIA: Brigham Young University
Pom DIA: West Virginia University
Advanced All-Girl DI: University of New Hampshire
Adv. Large Coed DI: Texas Tech University
Adv. Small Coed DI: Weber State University
Game Day DI: Bryant University
Jazz DI: Stephen F Austin State University
Hip Hop DI: Elon University
Pom DI: Elon University
Adv. All-Girl DII: Oklahoma Baptist University
Adv. Small Coed DII: McKendree University
Game Day DII: Dallas Baptist University
Jazz DII: Valdosta State University
Hip Hop DII: Valdosta State University
Pom DII: Northwest Missouri State University
Adv. All-Girl DIII: Alma College
Adv. Small Coed DIII: Elmira College
Jazz DIII: Central College Alma College
Hip Hop DIII: Alma College
Pom DIII: Central College
Adv. Large Coed Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College
Adv. Small Coed Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College
Adv. All Girl Junior College: Navarro College
Jazz Junior College: McLennan Community College
Hip Hop Junior College: Odessa College
Pom Junior College: McLennan Community College
Mascot: Georgia Tech
Partner Stunt: Weber State University
Group Stunt: University of Alabama
Large Coed Grand Champion: Weber State University
Small Coed Grand Champion: Weber State University
All Girl Grand Champion: Oklahoma Baptist University
Hip Hop Grand Champion: Brigham Young University
Jazz Grand Champion: Sam Houston State University
Pom Grand Champion: West Virgina University
More information on the NCA & NDA College Nationals is available at Varsity.com. For a full list of results, visit Varsity TV. Varsity Spirit livestreamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions.
Media Contact
Brian Bianco, [email protected]
About Varsity Spirit
Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.
SOURCE Varsity Spirit
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