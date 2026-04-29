Pro Cheer League Announces Two New Teams and Schedule Expansion

Season two will introduce Houston Hustle and Kentucky Crush while doubling number of matches

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro Cheer League presented by Varsity Spirit — the first professional organization for elite cheer athletes ages 18 and older — today announced information about two new teams, the Houston Hustle and the Kentucky Crush, that will join the league for its second season. The Houston Hustle will be led by Allen Shearer, a Houston-based cheer coach and gym owner, while the Kentucky Crush will be managed by Misty Hodges, a Louisville-based college coach and gym owner.

Season two will begin in December 2026 and feature 10 matches, double the number from the league's inaugural season, that will build to a final event in Houston at the Toyota Center alongside NCA All-Star Nationals in March 2027.

"After such a historic first season, we wanted to quickly build on our momentum and show fans that we are only getting started," said John Newby, Commissioner of the Pro Cheer League. "The Atlanta Air, Dallas Drive, Golden State Grit and Miami Metal set a high standard for what it means to compete at the professional level, and we know we have only begun connecting the world's most elite cheer talent to our growing league. Season two is not only going to be bigger and better but will provide twice as many opportunities to reach new fans and elevate our sport to new heights."

The Pro Cheer League's second season will once again be broadcast live on ION with on-demand viewing available via Varsity TV. The first season welcomed more than 5M unique viewers across all five matches and finished as one of the highest rated professional televised sporting events based on average viewership.

Fans can follow the Houston Hustle and Kentucky Crush on Instagram through their newly launched team accounts. Additional information about athletes, schedule information and updates will be shared through updates via procheerleague.com or by following @procheerleague on social media.

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About The Pro Cheer League

The Pro Cheer League presented by Varsity Spirit is the world's first professional cheer league. Featuring paid elite-level cheer athletes at the top of their sport, the Pro Cheer League takes cheer skills to a professional stage. The league features teams in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Louisville, Miami and San Diego and will begin its second season in December 2026. Updates on team rosters, schedules and other league news can be found at procheerleague.com or by following @procheerleague on Instagram.

SOURCE Varsity Spirit