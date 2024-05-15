CHEER AND DANCE TEAMS CELEBRATE THE END OF SEASONS AT THE SUMMIT, THE DANCE SUMMIT AND D2 SUMMIT CHAMPIONSHIPS

All Star cheerleading and dance teams traveled domestically and internationally to compete at The Summit, Dance Summit and D2 Summit Championships at the Walt Disney World® Resort. Between the three events, the championships collectively hosted over 40,000 athletes and coaches and more than 2,700 teams from 16 countries, which is the largest turnout for these events ever.

"For All Star cheer and dance athletes, The Summit Championships provide a unique and best in class experience for competition across all levels," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity Spirit Events. "All teams qualified and earned a bid to attend The Summit Championships throughout the regular season. These events are the ultimate opportunity for the very best teams in the World to come together one last time to see who is the best of the best and become a coveted Summit Champion. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate their hard work and showcase their talent and skills to a wide audience of live spectators and viewers on the ESPN platforms."

This year marked the 10th anniversary of The Dance Summit. The Dance Summit is the most prestigious and largest dance championship in the All Star market. Dancers compete at Varsity All Star events all season to earn a bid to The Dance Summit and end their season at the most magical place on earth – Walt Disney World!

"We are proud of the remarkable talent and spirited competition showcased at this year's Summit Championships," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "This year was exceptionally special as we celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Dance Summit. This anniversary was not just a celebration of dance, but a tribute to the enduring spirit of our athletes. Each athlete who stepped onto the floor demonstrated dedication, skill, and the true spirit of a champion."

Varsity All Star has continued the tradition of honoring The Varsity Pinnacle Award recipients, which recognizes athletes who embody the #AllStarStrong characteristics – teamwork, dedication, confidence, and leadership. The 2024 Pinnacle Award is awarded to one athlete at each of the end-of-season events, including The Summit, The Dance Summit and The D2 Summit. This year, Varsity All Star was proud to present the 2024 Pinnacle Award to Catie Tran from No Limits Dance in Omaha, Nebraska at The Dance Summit, Taylor Shedlin from Zone Cheer Lady Liberty in Ponte Vedra, Florida at The Summit and Georgia Shayesteh from Turners All-Star in Johnstown, Pennsylvania at The D2 Summit Championship. Catie, Taylor and Georgia's contributions to their teams and gyms are invaluable and Varsity All Star is proud of the example they set in their athletic and hometown communities. To learn more about The Varsity Pinnacle Awards and this year's recipients, please visit the awards news page here.

For more information on The Summit Championship, The Dance Summit Championship and The D2 Summit Championship, please visit Varsity.com . Varsity Spirit live-streamed all of the championships on Varsity TV , a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV . Air Dates for all Varsity Spirit Championship television programming can be found on Varsity.com .

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the premier provider of customizable team sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook services, experiences, and products. The company's mission is to elevate the student experience, positively impacting the lives of over 55 million young people nationwide. Its divisions—BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit—champion youth participation and celebrate their achievements, fostering passion, enthusiasm, and community engagement. The company serves elementary, middle, and high schools, colleges, universities, gyms, club select teams, and professional sports. Explore how Varsity Brands is shaping the future of youth engagement and making a difference in the lives of young people across the country at varsitybrands.com.

