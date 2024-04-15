VARSITY SPIRIT ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE LEAGUE BY VARSITY ALL STAR PRESENTED BY CORKCICLE

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit , a division of Varsity Brands and a leader in cheerleading, dance team, and band apparel, camps, competitions, and yearbooks – is pleased to announce this year's winners of The League by Varsity All Star presented by Corkcicle .

The League by Varsity 2024 All Star League 6 Champions, East Celebrity Elite - Bombshells, lift championship trophy. The League by Varsity 2024 All Star League 6 Champions, East Celebrity Elite - Bombshells, celebrate title win. Varsity Spirit (PRNewsFoto/Varsity Brands)

The League is a season-long points race that emphasizes the importance of competitions throughout the regular season. The League includes avenues for youth, junior, and senior All Star cheer teams, giving them the chance to earn team points by their placements at any regular season Varsity All Star event. National All Star League cheer competitions encompass nearly 300 events across the country.

For the first time this season, The League introduced League 6, a national points race that exclusively features Level 6 USASF Elite All Star teams. Level 6 teams have been battling all season in the all-girl and coed divisions to see who will stand at the top of the national League 6 leaderboard.

"The second season of The League has been nothing short of spectacular! Throughout the season, all teams demonstrated dedication and talent, continuing to raise the bar higher with each performance," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "From breathtaking routines to unforgettable moments of sportsmanship, we've seen these athletes push boundaries and redefine excellence. I couldn't be more proud of the teams that participated this season and look forward to the bright future ahead for The League."

This year's League 6 race awarded a cumulative cash prize of $52,000 to five winners across its Coed and All Girl conferences. Cash prizes were sponsored by Varsity All Star Fashion and awarded to the following teams:

2024 League 6 Coed Winners

First Place: Woodlands Elite – Gunsmoke

Second Place: GymTyme Illinois – Fever

Third Place: Rival Athletics – Sr. Strange

Fourth Place: Stars Vipers San Antonio – HISS

Fifth Place: Woodlands Elite – Black Ops

2024 League 6 All Girl Winners

First Place: East Celebrity Elite – Bombshells

Second Place: South Coast Cheer – Fearless

Third Place: ATA – Atomic

Fourth Place: Cheer Extreme Raleigh – XSS Tropix

Fifth Place: Woodlands Elite – Generals

For more information on The League by Varsity All Star presented by Corkcicle, please visit http://www.varsity.com/All-Star/Competitions/The-League . Varsity Spirit live-streamed the championships on Varsity TV , a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com .

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the premier provider of customizable team sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook services, experiences, and products. The company's mission is to elevate the student experience, positively impacting the lives of over 55 million young people nationwide. Its divisions—BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit—champion youth participation and celebrate their achievements, fostering passion, enthusiasm, and community engagement. The company serves elementary, middle, and high schools, colleges, universities, gyms, club select teams, and professional sports. Explore how Varsity Brands is shaping the future of youth engagement and making a difference in the lives of young people across the country at varsitybrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly Greene

Varsity Spirit

[email protected]

SOURCE Varsity Spirit