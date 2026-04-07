Cheerble Expands Its Pumpless Pet Fountain Lineup with the Launch of Elfin D1 Pro for Dogs

Powered by Pumpless MagDrive™ Technology, Cheerble Expands Its Fountain Lineup to Cover Both Dogs and Cats

HONG KONG, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheerble today announced the launch of the Pet Fountain Elfin D1 Pro, its first smart drinking fountain designed exclusively for dogs, alongside the launch of a summer-long Clean Hydration Campaign running through July.

Rethinking What Clean Water Actually Means for Pets

Most pet owners refill their pet's water bowl or fountain regularly. Far fewer are able to clean it as thoroughly as they should. Traditional fountain designs rely on submerged pumps inside the water tank, creating hard-to-reach cavities where biofilm, bacteria, and debris accumulate undetected. The water may look clean. But what pets are drinking often is not.

Cheerble's answer was to remove the pump from the water tank entirely. Powered by MagDrive™ Technology, a magnetic drive moves water smoothly without any components submerged in the tank. The result is a fountain with no hidden structures, no trapped debris, and nowhere for bacteria to hide. MagDrive™ also keeps water and electricity fully separated, making the fountain safer to use and easier to live with every day.

"Clean Matters More Than Most People Realize"

"Most conversations about pet hydration focus on whether pets are drinking enough," said Seven Xie, CEO of Cheerble. "We think that misses something important. Clean water is not just a comfort, it is a health issue. This summer, we want to change the conversation and give pet parents a real solution they can trust, one that does not create a new chore every time they try to do right by their pet."

Building on this belief, Cheerble is launching its summer-long Clean Hydration Campaign to highlight the importance of clean drinking water for pets. As part of the campaign, Cheerble is rolling out educational content that exposes common hygiene issues in traditional pet fountains and demonstrates how pumpless technology addresses them, alongside limited-time offers to make cleaner hydration more accessible.

A Lineup That Has Already Earned the Trust of Over 18,000 Pet Owners

Cheerble's pumpless fountain lineup is not new. Across its full range of fountain products, Cheerble has shipped to over 18,000 pet owners worldwide. The Elfin E1+, powered by MagDrive™ Technology, remains the flagship cat fountain in that lineup. The Elfin D1 Pro now brings the same pumpless design philosophy to dogs for the first time, completing a range that covers the full spectrum of pet hydration needs.

The reception from pet owners has been consistent. One verified buyer wrote that the E1+ was "easy to clean, no pump, quiet, and the sensor works great," adding that after trying many different cat water fountains, it was "by far the best." The D1 Pro carries that same design standard forward, now built specifically for dogs.

The Elfin D1 Pro, Built for Dogs Specifically

The D1 Pro was designed around how dogs actually drink, from the shape of the tray to the height of the stream.

No Pump, No Hidden Mess. Powered by MagDrive™ Technology, the D1 Pro eliminates the pump from the water tank entirely. Two components drive the flow, nothing more, leaving no surfaces for biofilm or bacteria to accumulate.

Powered by MagDrive™ Technology, the D1 Pro eliminates the pump from the water tank entirely. Two components drive the flow, nothing more, leaving no surfaces for biofilm or bacteria to accumulate. Dog-Ergonomic Tray Design. A wide, low tray (0.73 ft² wide, 0.51" deep) catches water naturally as dogs drink. It reduces splashing, prevents wet fur, and lowers the risk of choking during meals.

A wide, low tray (0.73 ft² wide, 0.51" deep) catches water naturally as dogs drink. It reduces splashing, prevents wet fur, and lowers the risk of choking during meals. 4L Large Capacity. The generous reservoir provides days of fresh water without frequent refills, meeting the hydration needs of dogs.

The generous reservoir provides days of fresh water without frequent refills, meeting the hydration needs of dogs. 3 Water Flow Modes. Smart, Continuous, and Timer Modes give owners flexibility to match the fountain's behavior to their dog's drinking habits and daily schedule.

Smart, Continuous, and Timer Modes give owners flexibility to match the fountain's behavior to their dog's drinking habits and daily schedule. Fits Most Breeds. At 5.4" tall, the D1 Pro delivers a comfortable, steady stream for dogs ranging from Dachshunds to Labradors without any adjustments needed.

Campaign Pricing and Availability

As part of the campaign, all fountain products are available at 20% off at cheerble.com.

To kick off the summer Clean Hydration Campaign, Cheerble is offering 20% off its full pumpless fountain lineup through July. The Elfin D1 Pro, the newest addition to the lineup and the first fountain designed exclusively for dogs, is available now at $95.99 (regular $119.99). All pet fountains are on sale, starting from $34.99. Shop the full lineup and explore the new era of clean pet hydration at cheerble.com/pages/pumpless-pet-fountain

About Cheerble

Founded in 2016, Cheerble pioneers smart pet technology designed to enhance quality of life for pets and their owners. Focusing on innovation, sustainability, and enrichment, Cheerble's products serve millions of pet owners across more than 70 countries.

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SOURCE Cheerble