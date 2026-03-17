Cheerble Opens Pre-Orders for Match G1 AI Pet Feeder Following CES 2026 Debut

HONG KONG, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheerble today opened pre-orders for the Pet Feeder Match G1, an AI-powered feeding system that uses facial recognition to identify cats and control food access. The product, which debuted at CES 2026 in January, is now available for purchase.

Solving Multi-Cat Feeding Without Wearables

Match G1 targets a specific problem in the 42% of U.S. cat-owning households with multiple cats: preventing food theft and managing individual diets. Traditional solutions require RFID collars or microchip implants. Match G1 uses on-device facial recognition instead.

The system was trained on more than 1,000 cats across multiple breeds. Recognition accuracy reaches 99.9% according to Cheerble's testing. The feeder identifies cats within 25 centimeters, grants or denies access, and logs each feeding session through a companion mobile app.

All processing occurs locally on the device. No video uploads to cloud servers. The camera activates only during feeding attempts. A physical hood structure prevents unauthorized access even if recognition fails.

Development took nearly three years, with the bulk of engineering focused on two technical challenges: maintaining recognition accuracy across different lighting conditions and cat aging, and processing visual data fast enough to function as a real-time access control system.

Recognition from Tech Media

Tech outlets covering CES 2026 focused on the product's facial recognition implementation. Interesting Engineering called it the "world's first facial recognition feeder with 99.9% accuracy for multi-cat homes." Android Headlines included it in their annual "Best of CES" product selections. TechTimes used the term "Feline Face ID" in their coverage.

Built for Daily Use in Multi-Pet Homes

Beyond AI recognition, Match G1 addresses practical feeding concerns. The whisker-friendly bowl shape reduces stress during meals, a common issue for cats with sensitive whiskers. Dishwasher-safe stainless steel components make cleanup straightforward for owners managing multiple pets. An integrated ice pack slot preserves wet food freshness between feedings. The system supports up to six cat profiles, accommodating households as cats are added over time.

Users can set feeding schedules, portion limits, and access windows through the Cheerble app. The system continues operating offline once configured. If Wi-Fi drops, scheduled feedings proceed without interruption.

Pricing and Availability

Match G1 is priced at $259. Pre-orders opening March 17, 2026 receive from 23% off, bringing the price to $199. The pre-order discount is available for a limited time at the Pre-order Page. First units ship in late May 2026.

About Cheerble

Founded in 2016, Cheerble pioneers smart pet technology designed to enhance quality of life for pets and their owners. Focusing on innovation, sustainability, and enrichment, Cheerble's products serve millions of pet owners across more than 70 countries.

Instagram: @cheerble_global

Facebook: CheerbleBrand

Official Website: www.cheerble.com

Join the Match G1 Community: Cheerble Multi-Pet Family Hub

SOURCE Cheerble