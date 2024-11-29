Cheers! Enjoying the 'Drink Paradise' at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo

News provided by

China.org.cn

Nov 29, 2024, 22:57 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

At the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo, not only can you get a glimpse of a high-tech future here, but you also have a chance to return to a basic and healthy lifestyle.

In her last day of the expo, Vivi will try Starbucks espresso coffee, fresh Tsingtao beer, different Chinese teas, and more.
At the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo, not only can you get a glimpse of a high-tech future here, but you also have a chance to return to a basic and healthy lifestyle. In her last day of the expo, Vivi will try Starbucks espresso coffee, fresh Tsingtao beer, different Chinese teas, and more.

In her last day of the expo, Vivi will try Starbucks espresso coffee, fresh Tsingtao beer, different Chinese teas, and more.

Which one's gonna win her heart this time? Let's see!

http://www.china.org.cn/business/2024-11/30/content_117578462.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn

