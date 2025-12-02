Tsinghua art academy AADTHU hosts global conference in Milan exploring art & design education

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

The Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University (AADTHU) held a major academic conference in Milan, Italy, on Nov. 15-16, under the theme "Future Context: A New Paradigm for Art and Design Education."

The Tsinghua International Conference on Art & Design Education (ICADE) was hosted by Tsinghua University and organized by AADTHU, the Tsinghua University Milan Institute of Art & Design and the China-Italy Design Innovation Hub.

More than 100 university leaders, professors, scholars and industry representatives from art and design institutions across China, Italy, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries gathered in Milan for the event.

Over two days, the conference featured eight keynote speeches, two roundtable discussions with university leaders, four thematic forums, two parallel seminars, and a series of international art and design workshops. The program facilitated in-depth cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural dialogue as participants shared their experiences and explored how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping artistic expression and educational paradigms.

At the opening ceremony, Qin Chuan, secretary of the CPC Tsinghua Academy of Arts & Design committee, noted that the five years since the conference's inception have coincided with dramatic global changes, including revolutionary breakthroughs in AI.

"On such an international platform, we firmly believe that regardless of how the global landscape and emerging technologies may change, we remain steadfast companions in art and design education, always seeking to enhance communication and deepen cooperation — this is our shared aspiration," he stated. "We are also profoundly aware that art and design serve as a universal language capable of connecting the world amid these uncertain times."

He said this year's ICADE focuses on establishing a collaborative framework for the future, reflecting the deep integration of technology and culture. Discussions centered on redefining creative logic in the AI age, restructuring educational systems within interdisciplinary contexts and discovering possibilities for symbiotic coexistence amid cultural diversity.

"We look forward to working with all participants at this conference to collectively envision the future of art and design education, and to establish sustainable cooperation frameworks that face the world and embrace tomorrow," he said.

The opening ceremony also featured speeches by Anna Barbara, president of POLI.design, a consortium of Politecnico di Milano; Dalia Gallico, executive vice president of the World Olymp'Arts Council; Lorenzo Imbesi, president of the Cumulus Association; and Wu Jian, head of the Haier Innovation Design Center. Wu Qiong, dean of the Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University, sent a congratulatory letter. The ceremony was hosted by Shi Danqing, associate dean of AADTHU.

"Design as a discipline stands at a crucial turning point, where technological advancements, pressing social issues and evolving business models are collectively reshaping its boundaries and core," Wu's letter said. "May this conference serve as a catalyst for in-depth dialogue on how to reconstruct educational models and integrate art with technology within new contexts, thereby inspiring renewed vitality."

On the first day, keynote speeches and a leaders' roundtable brought together leaders from world-renowned art and design institutions, as well as pioneering founders of newly established schools that have garnered global attention. The speakers bridged the gap between classical heritage and future trends, focusing on current innovations to promote the sustainable development of art and design education.

Distinguished speakers included Anna Barbara, president of POLI.design; Rebecca Wright, dean of the S School at Central Saint Martins College of Art; Rachel Dickson, deputy director of the Glasgow School of Art; Francesco Zurlo, dean of the School of Design at Politecnico di Milano; Yang Dongjiang, chair of the academic committee at AADTHU; Kun-Pyo Lee, dean of the School of Design at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University; and John Ochsendorf, founding director of the MIT Morningside Academy for Design.

Barbara called the digital revolution a "revolution of time," urging designers to focus on shaping time rather than just physical space. She said AI will serve as a tool to harmonize human needs with the environment, helping to resolve the conflicts of a digital world and create a more sustainable shared economy.

Wright said that in the face of an uncertain future, design education needs to maintain a positive mindset, and constructing a new "design language" is key to addressing challenges. She emphasized that the real challenge lies not in whether to adopt AI, but in how to integrate technology with uniquely human wisdom.

Dickson said design education should break through traditional disciplinary frameworks and promote educational innovation through cross-field collaboration. She proposed building future design education on a balance of tradition and innovation, with curiosity at its core. She also called for a more inclusive, interdisciplinary system capable of solving global challenges like sustainable development.

Francesco Zurlo elaborated on the concept of interdependent design in his speech, emphasizing that design education must confront complexity rather than simplify problems. He said contemporary design needs to reunite humanistic values with technology. This philosophy, he argued, is essential for training designers who can address complex social challenges and build a sustainable future.

Yang discussed how design education must transform in the AI era. He said the field needs to shift its fundamental value from being technology-oriented to thinking-oriented. He emphasized the need to break through traditional linear knowledge structures and build new teaching systems that maintain professional skill training while focusing on developing students' innovative thinking and systematic reasoning capabilities.

In his speech, Lee traced the historical evolution of design paradigms to reveal the transformation direction of design education in the AI era. He proposed that designers should become "final decision-makers" or "ultimate stewards," urging educators to focus on sharpening students' critical thinking and value judgment.

Ochsendorf emphasized that university education needs to accelerate its transformation. He said every student should possess fundamental design capabilities and complete a personal project portfolio, noting that designers need to lead the application of AI technology while ensuring it serves human needs.

Later that day, two roundtable discussions were held with leaders focusing on the themes "The Future Mission of Design: Interdisciplinary Education and Global Challenges" and "The Coordinates of Institutions Within the Contemporary Context."

The second day featured thematic forums and seminars spanning diverse professional and academic fields. Scholars and industry experts from fields including spatial environments, fashion design, industrial design, information design, smart manufacturing, contemporary art, craft art and digital art engaged in wide-ranging discussions. The topics included "Rhetorical Translation: Aesthetic Resonance Across Cultures,""Double Subjects: Human-Machine Collaboration and Interdisciplinary Integration,""Plural Spaces: The Narrative Tension of Multi-Dimensional Experience," and "Sensory Verbs: Bodily Experience and Artistic Expression."

In addition, the RE-ACTOR: International Art & Design Workshops were held in Milan on Nov. 16, focusing on the theme "AI Protocols for New Space: Embodied Experiences and Ritual Habitats."

