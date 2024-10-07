Cheers to 21 Years: Insomnia Cookies Celebrates 21 Years of Delivering Warm, Delicious Cookies

The late-night bakery pays homage to its cult-like community of loyal Insomniacs

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the bakery brand best known for serving sweet treats all day and late into the night, is toasting to 21 years of delivering warm, delicious cookies. Since its inception in 2003, Insomnia has fostered a cult-like community of loyal Insomniacs whose insatiable hunger has fueled the late-night bakery's growth.

The beloved bakery, which just recently surpassed 300 stores worldwide, has been revolutionizing the cookie game for 21 years by consistently delivering warm, delicious cookies and serving up new innovative products. Born from a late-night idea, that same spirit of creativity and imagination still drives Insomnia today and keeps the late-night bakery innovating and pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

The late-night bakery is giving its key ingredient to success – its loyal Insomniacs – a reason to celebrate like it's their 21st birthday by offering the following sweet deals:

Insomnia Rewards members can purchase $21 12-Packs, redeemable once daily beginning Monday, October 7 – Sunday, October 13 .

12-Packs, redeemable once daily beginning – . Insomniacs who join Insomnia Rewards* and add their birthday will receive one FREE Deluxe cookie on their special day. *For Existing Insomnia Rewards Members – Customers can navigate to their User Profile and select 'Update Profile or Password' to add their Month, Day and Year of their Birthday. *For New Insomnia Rewards Members – Customers can sign up online or in the app. Customers will need to enter their mobile number, first and last name and email address to create an account. Once their account is created, they can navigate to their User Profile and select 'Update Profile or Password' to add their Month, Day and Year of their Birthday.



"As we celebrate our 21st birthday this month, I am grateful to our loyal Insomniacs – customers and employees – that helped transform the business into the beloved internationally-recognized bakery that we are today," said Seth Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies. "As a result of their insatiable hunger and passion for the brand, we are prepared to continue delivering on the growing demand for warm, delicious cookies to reach more Insomniacs than ever before."

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded at the University of Pennsylvania by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 300 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

