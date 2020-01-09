Cheetos Pops Into The New Year With Launch Of Cheetos Popcorn In Stores Nationwide

Cheetos' new ready-to-eat Popcorn brings the legendary taste of the iconic Cheetos seasoning to one of America's snacking favorites, swapping the butter and salt for the cheesy and spicy flavors fans know and love. Available in two flavors — Cheddar and Flamin' Hot® — Cheetos Popcorn will step up fans' snacking game with cheesy and Flamin' Hot twists on a snack perfect for any occasion.

"We've seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor, and we're always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game," said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "The only way to truly take popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy dust that will entice Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year long."

Ready to go right out of the bag, Cheetos Popcorn creates a new snacking experience that pairs the classic taste of popcorn with an added boost of cheesy, spicy and flavorful fun from Cheetos.

Cheetos Popcorn is available now in 7.0 oz. Cheddar bags and 6.5 oz. Flamin' Hot bags for a suggested retail price of $3.99, and 2 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89. For more information, please visit Cheetos.com.

About Cheetos

Cheetos is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $16 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ , the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE Frito-Lay

