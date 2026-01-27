Cheez-It® and Jimmy Butler Unveil Exclusive Limited-Edition Box - And Fans Can Score Big!

The partnership continues with the launch of a new collector's box of the iconic Cheez-It® Original flavor,

plus a courtside sweepstakes giving fans a shot to see their favorite team play

KEY POINTS

Cheez-It® is spotlighting basketball star Jimmy Butler with Cheez-It® Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition, a collector's box available beginning in February through the end of April 2026 at retailers nationwide, while supplies last.

is spotlighting basketball star Jimmy Butler with Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition, a collector's box available beginning in February through the end of April 2026 at retailers nationwide, while supplies last. As a part of the launch, Cheez-It® is giving fans the chance to score $4,000 toward courtside seats to see their favorite basketball team play.

is giving fans the chance to score $4,000 toward courtside seats to see their favorite basketball team play. Fans can also shop "Jimmy's Starting Lineup," a combination of Cheez-It® Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition and BIGFACE Coffee, available while supplies last on cheezit.com.

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to keeping it 100% real, Cheez-It® and basketball superstar Jimmy Butler are in a league of their own. Cheez-It continues its partnership with the legendary athlete to release Cheez-It Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition, a collector's box featuring Butler and his favorite off-the-court snack, Cheez-It Original crackers. With 75% of fans reaching for salty snacks during sports viewing1, Cheez-It Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition is the perfect way to elevate game day cravings anytime, anywhere.

Cheez-It and Jimmy Butler launch new collector’s box of the iconic Cheez-It® Original flavor, plus a courtside sweepstakes giving fans a shot to see their favorite team play

Basketball is more than a game – it's a culture driven by individuality, confidence and passion. Cheez-It Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition captures that spirit by pairing Butler's originality with the brand's irresistible salty, crunchy, cheesy flavor, bringing fans closer to the energy that makes basketball and snacking the perfect match.

"I've always believed in being 100% real and my authentic self," said Butler. "Cheez-It Original is my go-to snack off the court, so teaming up with Cheez-It to create my own box was a natural way to put a stamp on something I already love and help celebrate the game and the fans who make basketball culture what it is."

"Jimmy is original in every sense of the word," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "He plays the game on his own terms and stays true to who he is. Cheez-It Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition taps into that same mindset, giving fans a bold, authentic collaboration they've been craving from a player who keeps it 100% real."

To bring fans even closer to the action, Cheez-It is also giving them the chance to score $4,000 toward courtside seats to see their favorite basketball team play. Visit courtside.cheezit.com to enter by April 30 and view official rules.

Cheez-It Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition will be available in stores nationwide starting February 2026, while supplies last. Butler's biggest superfans can visit cheezit.com to purchase "Jimmy's Starting Lineup" – a combination of his favorite things, Cheez-It crackers and BIGFACE Coffee, as stated on his TikTok. This bundle features the Cheez-It Original: Jimmy Butler Limited Edition box and a bag of BIGFACE Coffee's Doublestar blend and is available for an MSRP of $30 USD while supplies last. Follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for the latest snack drops and flavor news.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About BIGFACE

BIGFACE is a culture shifting coffee brand founded by NBA star Jimmy Butler which simultaneously provides specialty coffee to the connoisseur while introducing the mainstream consumer to top tier specialty coffee. With an attention to design, sourcing, story and innovation, every BIGFACE product will invite the consumer to share in and share with others, a love for coffee and the community around it.

ABBREVIATED RULES

No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Begins at 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 1/12/26 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) 4/30/26. For details on how to enter without making a purchase, prize details, odds of winning and complete Official Rules, go to http://www.courtside.cheez-it.com. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

1 Numerator Big Game Report, 2024

Media Hotline

(269) 961-3799

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Keara Borin

(312) 988-2163

[email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated