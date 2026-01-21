CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars, Incorporated, makers of iconic brands including Ben's Original™, M&M'S® and PEDIGREE®, announced that CPG industry veteran Lauren Larsen has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer for Mars Food & Nutrition, North America.

Mars Announces New Chief Customer Officer for the Mars Food & Nutrition North America Business

"We're excited to welcome Lauren to the Food & Nutrition North America Leadership Team," said Dave Dusangh, Regional President, Mars Food & Nutrition, North America. "Her ability to build high-performing sales organizations and drive commercial excellence will help accelerate growth across our portfolio, strengthen trusted customer partnerships, and deliver against the shared goals we hold with our retail partners around quality, value, and long-term growth, while reinforcing the principles that make Mars a great place to work."

Lauren brings 18 years of extensive CPG sales, category management, and commercial strategy experience across multiple leading consumer brands and companies, including Procter & Gamble and Glanbia. Throughout her career, she has spearheaded sales strategies and category growth initiatives, building high-performing teams and driving market penetration across retail channels and consumer segments in competitive markets.

In her new role as Chief Customer Officer, Lauren will lead sales strategies to drive growth and market penetration across the U.S. for the rice and ready meal categories. She will oversee sales plans for Ben's Original™, Seeds of Change™, and Tasty Bite®, as well as other strategic initiatives to maximize value creation and drive commercial excellence across the business.

Lauren said: "Mars Food & Nutrition stands out for the strength of its brands and the way it partners with customers to deliver quality and value at scale. The portfolio plays an important role in everyday meals for families across North America, and I'm excited by the opportunity to build on that foundation, working closely with retail partners to unlock growth, strengthen execution, and help position the business for long-term success."

