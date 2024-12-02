From an On-Field Wedding to Broadcasting From the World's Largest Bowl of Cheez-It Crackers – Fans Will to Live Out their Wildest College Football 'Fantaseez' with the Help of New CFO, Reality Star Kordell Beckham

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowl season is almost here, and the Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl is bringing more absurd experiences than ever before. College football fans have wild game day fantasies they can only dream about – like proposing on the jumbotron or delivering a halftime peptalk to their favorite team. Cheez-It is no stranger to turning dreams into reality, and is making this year's bowl game into the ultimate stage for bringing those dreams to life – the more absurd the better! That's right, Cheez-It is turning college football "Fantaseez" into 100% real experiences for fans, players and even its mascot.

Cheez-It® brings college football fans’ most absurd ‘fantaseez’ to life at the 2024 Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl

Introducing Cheez-It 100% Real College Football Fantaseez

This year, Cheez-It invites fans to take their football dreams to the next level at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. By submitting their own absurd fantaseez at cheezit.com/footballfantaseez, fans have a chance to bring them to life on game day. Some of the fantaseez fans can enter to win include*:

Two-Minute Timeout Wedding: Cheez-It knows that the love for your snack, favorite team and your significant other go hand in hand on game day. Two lucky fans will get to exchange vows on the field during the game, with the Cheez-It mascot Ched-Z officiating and their wedding party celebrating in the endzone.

knows that the love for your snack, favorite team and your significant other go hand in hand on game day. Two lucky fans will get to exchange vows on the field during the game, with the mascot Ched-Z officiating and their wedding party celebrating in the endzone. Official Cheez-Caster: For the fan who's a professional armchair quarterback, Cheez-It is giving one lucky person the chance to be the first-ever broadcaster to report on the game's absurdity – live from inside the world's largest bowl of Cheez-It crackers.

For the fan who's a professional armchair quarterback, is giving one lucky person the chance to be the first-ever broadcaster to report on the game's absurdity – live from inside the world's largest bowl of crackers. Submit Your Fantaseez: Fans can submit their own fantaseez ideas as well, so game day will be packed with delicious, absurd surprises for fans in the stadium and watching from home.

Every aspect of the game is getting the fantaseez treatment at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – even the players and the beloved Cheez-It mascot - Ched-Z. Cheez-It is showing some love to players with name, image and likeness (NIL) deals again this year, giving these athletes the chance to fulfill their most absurd football fantaseez. Stay tuned to see which athletes will be among the first to have their fantaseez brought to life by the brand. Additionally, with the help of a fan, Cheez-It will fulfill mascot Ched-Z's fantasy of making the ultimate field goal! Fans who want to live out their ultimate football fantaseez at the Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl can enter HERE starting 12/2 through 12/15 for a chance to have Cheez-It make them a 100% reality. See full details, rules and regulations HERE.

"As the go-to snack for college football viewing, Cheez-It is all about keeping it 100% real and embracing absurdly satisfying moments, just like our crackers made with 100% real cheese. We're not just celebrating college football this bowl season, we're celebrating the joy of obsessed fans living out their dreams – no matter how absurd – and of course giving them a cheezy twist," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "That's why we're flipping the script this season and turning those fantaseez into reality, because when it comes to creating unforgettable fan experiences, Cheez-It is always up for the challenge."

Introducing the Brand's New CFO ('Chief Fantaseez Officer')

Helping lead the charge in turning fantaseez into realities is the brand's newly appointed and first-ever college football CFO ("Chief Fantaseez Officer"). A reality TV star and absurdly obsessed fan who has on-the-job-experience living out his own Cheez-It fantasy, Kordell Beckham. As CFO, Beckham will help bring college football fantaseez to life, assisting Cheez-It in finding the fans who are truly "Feelin' the Cheeziest" and making their fantaseez 100% real on game day.

"Cheez-It helped me achieve one of my long-term fantaseez of partnering with Cheez-It – so I'm all in on making these wild fantaseez a reality for others. As CFO, I'm excited to help bring these unforgettable moments to life," said Beckham. "I can't wait to see what fans come up with. If you've got a crazy idea, bring it on—I'm here for it!"

The 2024 Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl kicks off on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Tune in to follow all the on-and-off field excitement and don't forget to follow @CheezIt on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, as well as @CitrusBowl on your favorite social media platform to get a front row seat to the absurdly cheezy action!

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com

*ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest begins 12/2/24 at 8:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 12/15/24 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). Open only to legal U.S. residents residing in the 50 U.S./D.C., 18+. See complete Official Rules at cheezit.com/fantaseezrules for how to enter, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

