Kellanova is Fast-Tracking Careers with Future-Focused Training

Kellanova's pilot training program serves as a talent pipeline for higher-skilled jobs

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide, manufacturers are facing a shortage of skilled labor, and with more than 25% of U.S. manufacturing employees being over 55, that shortage will only get worse in the coming years. That gap is worse for highly skilled roles like electricians and mechanics. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of electricians is projected to grow 6% annually until 2032 – twice the rate of other occupations. Moreover, electricians are retiring faster than new hires can train and join the workforce, a process that can take between three and four years.

Kellanova is fast-tracking careers with a pilot training program.

Kellanova's Jackson, TN, plant – which is the only plant in the United States that makes Pringles crisps – covers 50 acres and requires 65 trained electricians to maintain and repair all the equipment. Kellanova, in partnership with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), is piloting a training program that will serve as pipeline for talent for our team and a fast-track to higher-skilled and higher-paid jobs for local students as electricians, otherwise known as Electrical and Instrumentation (E&I) technicians, in our manufacturing plant.

"The technology on our plant floor is evolving, and as it becomes more complex, the role of our E&I technicians becomes even more important," said Bryan Sparks, plant director in Jackson, TN. "By bringing this training in-house, we invest in our people, helping them build capabilities and continue to learn as our industry evolves while they benefit from the opportunity to earn promotions more quickly and grow their careers, starting day one."

"This partnership with Kellanova is beneficial for our students, and as educators, we want to make sure our students learn skills that they can put to work immediately," said Dr. Jacquene Rainey, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson. "Students get invaluable exposure to the careers they can build here in Jackson, connect with others in their industry, and know that they'll graduate job-ready."

Since we started the partnership in 2021, we've hired 50 employees into our E&I training program which empowers current Kellanova employees, as well as Jackson residents looking to join the manufacturing industry, to:

Fast-track their careers: In partnership with local technical schools like the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), in-house instructors develop a curriculum for students, identify high-performing talent, expedite their growth post-graduation as full-time employees – leveraging on-site training rooms, advanced equipment and 1:1 time with instructors and experienced electrician mentors.

In partnership with local technical schools like the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), in-house instructors develop a curriculum for students, identify high-performing talent, expedite their growth post-graduation as full-time employees – leveraging on-site training rooms, advanced equipment and 1:1 time with instructors and experienced electrician mentors. Earn higher wages: Over the course of the program, participants develop specialized skills that prepare them for higher-paying roles in the plant in a little over a year, cutting promotion time by half. It has also improved our retention rates.

Over the course of the program, participants develop specialized skills that prepare them for higher-paying roles in the plant in a little over a year, cutting promotion time by half. It has also improved our retention rates. Stay future-ready: Not only do participants gain skills to set them up for success in their chosen fields, but they're also trained in emerging technologies like AI, automation and more.

Not only do participants gain skills to set them up for success in their chosen fields, but they're also trained in emerging technologies like AI, automation and more. Combine skills development with real-time, on-the-job experience: Because the training rooms are in the manufacturing facility, it's easy for participants to take time in the normal course of their work to develop new skills and refine existing ones through a combination of hands-on instruction and computer-based training modules.

"Twenty years ago, an E&I technician was focused on relatively simple tasks like programming equipment related to timing. Now, we're asking technicians to work on robots, cameras, digital readouts, and the technology is doubling in complexity every three to four years," explained Eddie Ballard, the lead instructor of the E&I training program. "Not only does this program train new hires, it helps our experienced technicians keep pace with new skills and technology without leaving the building."

"I've been able to build capabilities and a career here, and I get to put the skills I learned at TCAT and continue to learn at Kellanova to work every day," said Tina Blackwell, a TCAT graduate and E&I technician at Kellanova Jackson. "It's an exciting place to work, and we get to work with emerging technologies on the job."

