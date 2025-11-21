Kellanova Unwraps Holiday Magic with Festive Flavors and Packaging

Pop-Tarts®: Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Magic

Unwrap the cozy comfort of winter mornings with Pop-Tarts Marshmallow Hot Cocoa. Each pastry is a chocolatey dream, filled with gooey marshmallow and topped with frosted goodness. Toast them for a warm treat, pack them for on-the-go cheer, or serve them as a sweet surprise at your holiday brunch.

RXBAR®: Spicing Things Up

Balance holiday indulgence with a little extra goodness. RXBAR's limited-edition Gingerbread bar is packed with 12g of protein and wholesome ingredients, wrapped in the warm, nostalgic flavor of gingerbread. Perfect for fueling gift-wrapping marathons, powering through winter workouts, or savoring by the fire with a holiday classic. Available on RXBAR.com and at retailers nationwide.

Town House®: Snow Much Fun

Add a playful touch to your holiday charcuterie board and other snacking needs with Town House Snowmen Original Crackers, making your gatherings extra special.

Club Crackers®: Classic Cheer, Club Style

Club Crackers is making spirits bright with these two limited-time treats.

Club Original & Club Original Snack Stacks in Holiday Packaging: Timeless buttery crackers dressed up for the season, perfect for pairing with dips or cheeses.

Club Minis Cinnamon Sugar Crackers: Sweet, buttery and dusted with cozy cinnamon sugar, perfect for a sweet treat on their own or on a dessert board.

Pringles®: Snack Joyfully

Pringles is decking the halls with three festive offerings this year!

Pringles Mingles Cinnamon & Sugar: A sweet twist on the Mingles, perfect for holiday snacking.

A sweet twist on the Mingles, perfect for holiday snacking. Pringles Holiday Tubes: Classic flavors in limited-edition seasonal packaging, perfect for gifting.

Classic flavors in limited-edition seasonal packaging, perfect for gifting. Pringles Holiday Snack Cups: Convenient cups full of cheer for on-the-go holiday fun.

Rice Krispies Treats®: Festive Fun for Everyone

Spread holiday cheer for all to hear with Rice Krispies Treats Holiday Minis with Sprinkles. These bite-sized treats are perfect for parties, stocking stuffers or creating your own festive dessert table. With 32 treats per box, they're a must-have for celebrations this winter season.

Cheez-It®: Cheesy Holiday Cheer

Make holiday snacking merry and bright with the Cheez-It Holiday Cup of Crackers. Perfect for stockings, gift baskets, or festive snacking, these cups deliver the bold, cheesy flavor fans love and will make you jingle all the way! Available at Target and Walmart.

Kellanova is spreading the cheer with every snack. Celebrate the season with Kellanova's lineup and sleigh your snack game this holiday!

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

