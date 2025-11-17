Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl to Welcome the Return of Prince Cheddward with Epic Homecoming Celebration

Absurd Fun and Antics Await College Football Fans as the Beloved Cheez-It ® Mascot Makes His

Triumphant Comeback After a Three-Year Hiatus

KEY POINTS

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- He's back. The beloved mascot Prince Cheddward will officially return to the 2025 Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. With his crown polished and signature swagger restored, he's ready to revel in a triumphant homecoming celebration built for the college football fans who live for every can't-miss moment of the season.

Prince Cheddward’s royal homecoming takes center field at the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Once the legendary ruler of the Cheez-It bowl game, Prince Cheddward eventually traded the spotlight for a well-earned retirement. That is, until Ched-Z reminded him that college football fans were still craving their prince. Prince Cheddward knows now is the time to answer years of passionate pleas and rallying cries. He's ready to reclaim his rightful place at the heart of college football fandom, where passion and flavor collide: the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

"Prince Cheddward's return proves one thing: when Cheez-It fans crave something, their passion has the power to make it happen," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "Prince Cheddward is an icon in the college football community, becoming an instant internet sensation and inspiring a meme-fueled craze when he first made his debut in 2021. This is more than a comeback; it's a tribute to the incredible fans who bring college football to life. Bowl season is all about high-stakes rivalries, community spirit and larger-than-life pageantry, and Cheez-It is here to amplify that energy with unforgettable game day fun."

Together for the first time, Prince Cheddward and Ched-Z will deliver an electric game day experience. With Ched-Z stepping into the new role of royal jester, this dynamic duo guarantees over-the-top entertainment that college football fans won't want to miss. Fans can look forward to a spectacular mascot entrance, in-game surprises and craveable experiences that bring the excitement of the Cheez-It brand to life.

Eating snacks and watching sports go hand-in-hand. As the ultimate game day snack, Cheez-It combines 100% real cheese with an irresistible crunch to satisfy college football fans from regular season all the way into the post-season.

Catch the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl live on ABC at 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. Don't forget to grab your favorite Cheez-It crackers and gear up for game day with a Prince Cheddward shirt dropping next month at shop.cheezit.com.

Follow @CheezIt on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, as well as @CitrusBowl on your favorite social platform to see how Prince Cheddward is gearing up for his epic return, from homecoming preparations to king-sized surprises.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com

Kellanova Media Hotline

(269) 961-3799

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Keara Borin

312-988-2163

[email protected]

