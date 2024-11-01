The brand behind the Cheez-In Diner celebrates fans' favorite pregame tradition with a touchdown-worthy Cheez-It inspired menu

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hut, hut, hike! Cheez-It® is hitting the open road again, bringing its signature cheesy flare to college football fans to get them "Feelin' the Cheeziest" ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Known for delicious absurdity, Cheez-It is transforming game day bites at fans' favorite pregame tradition, college football tailgates. Introducing the brand's first-ever Cheez Wheelz experience, a custom food truck that's ready to tackle taste buds and serve up irresistibly cheesy concoctions.

CHEEZ-IT® DEBUTS CHEEZ WHEELZ FOOD TRUCK AT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TAILGATES, SERVING FAN-FAVORITE GAME DAY EATS WITH AN ABSURDLY CHEEZY TWIST CHEEZ-IT® DEBUTS CHEEZ WHEELZ FOOD TRUCK AT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TAILGATES, SERVING FAN-FAVORITE GAME DAY EATS WITH AN ABSURDLY CHEEZY TWIST CHEEZ-IT® DEBUTS CHEEZ WHEELZ FOOD TRUCK AT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TAILGATES, SERVING FAN-FAVORITE GAME DAY EATS WITH AN ABSURDLY CHEEZY TWIST

Cheez Wheelz is bringing the stadium excitement to pre-game festivities as it travels through two iconic Big 10 and SEC towns leading up to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Fans can savor a mouthwatering menu of reimagined tailgate classics infused with that signature Cheez-It flavor. With friendly rivalry in the air, diehard fans can tackle their appetites, enjoy classic tailgate games and gear up with Cheez-It football merch, so they're "Feelin' the Cheeziest" from kickoff to the final whistle.

"Building on the success of the Cheez-In Diner's absurdly craveable dishes, we knew we had to bring that experience to tailgates where Cheez-It is already a fan favorite football-watching snack," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "Cheez-It is all about celebrating our absurdly passionate fans, and what better way to get them energized – and satiated – leading up to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl? We're excited to serve up our absurdly delicious Cheez-It infused tailgate creations during college football season as fans cheer on their favorite teams!"

THE GAME-WINNING CHEEZ WHEELZ MENU

This crave-worthy menu is sure to excite your tastebuds, featuring:

Smash Cheez-Burger: Throwback to an original Cheez-In Diner favorite, with the option to Try-It with a home-team-inspired twist at each game.

Original Extra Cheez-Burger: Sack your tastebuds with our Original Cheez-It cracker-infused smashburger, topped with irresistibly cheesy pimento cheese and served on a buttery bun. Penn Steak Cheez-Burger: Feed your inner lion and chomp into our Original Cheez-It cracker-infused smashburger, topped with banana peppers, bell peppers, grilled onions and Cheez-It cracker-infused nacho cheese sauce. Served on garlic Texas Toast. (available November 2 in Happy Valley) Georgia Bark-B-Q Cheez-Burger: Your inner bulldog is drooling at our Original Cheez-It cracker-infused smashburger, topped with Pepper Jack Mac and Cheez-It and Hot & Spicy Cheez-It BBQ sauce, served on a buttery bun. (available November 16 in Athens )



Chili Mac & Cheez-It Dog : Is it a hot dog? Mac & Cheese? It's the perfect trick play! A beef hot dog, served on a bun, topped with Original Cheez-It cracker-infused chili, Pepper Jack Mac and Cheez-It and crushed Pepper Jack Cheez-It crackers.

: Is it a hot dog? Mac & Cheese? It's the perfect trick play! A beef hot dog, served on a bun, topped with Original cracker-infused chili, Pepper Jack Mac and and crushed Pepper Jack crackers. Cheezy Pickle Dip: The MVP of dips. Our Buffalo Wing Cheez-It cracker-infused dill pickle dip is topped with crushed cheesy crackers and pickle bits. Capped off in dill seasoning and crushed Buffalo Wing Cheez-It crackers. Served with Cheez-It Snap'd crackers for dipping.

ROLLING UP TO A TAILGATE NEAR YOU

Cheez Wheelz officially hits the road on Saturday, November 2, when our iconic snack will bring together Big 10 rivals in Happy Valley, PA. Then, on Saturday, November 16, we'll be heading to Athens, GA looking to break bread with SEC diehards. The Cheez Wheelz food truck will be rolling into town in time for game day tailgates, and each of the following locations will be serving food while supplies last:

November 2, 2024 : Happy Valley, PA

Outside Doggie's Pub (108 S Pugh St)

Happy Valley, PA Outside Doggie's Pub (108 S Pugh St) November 16, 2024 : Athens, GA

Outside Paloma Park (235 W Washington St)

Can't make it to the tailgate? Don't worry, we've got you covered! There will be absurdly cheesy specialty Cheez-It concessions at The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL – giving fans one last chance to ensure they're "Feelin' the Cheeziest" as they close out their football season in style. And if you're ready to get absurdly cheezy at home, check out your favorite Cheez Wheelz recipes on CheezIt.com.

A leader in the cracker market at college and universities – holding more than 29% share – and experiencing incredible 280% year-over-year growth, Cheez-It is the snack of college football, especially as fans crave it more than ever ¹. Visit the Cheez Wheelz food truck for a taste of our over-the-top, absurdly cheesy creations that will make game day even more unforgettable. And because we know you Want It. Need It. Cheez-It®. any old time, be sure to follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for additional details leading up to each stop, the latest drool-worthy experiences, plus delicious cheesy menu items and so much more.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops® and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

Kellanova's Media Hotline

(269) 961-3799

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Lisa VanCleave

(309) 582-6709

[email protected]

¹ Circana Supply Track L3M Ending August 2024

SOURCE Kellanova