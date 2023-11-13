Cheez-It® Goes the Extra Yard for Teachers this College Football Season

News provided by

Kellanova

13 Nov, 2023, 08:43 ET

Creating better days for teachers and schools with $10,000 donation

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating Better Days for teachers who have stepped up couldn't be cheezier this college football season.

Six college football players will tell Cheez-It® about their favorite teachers who had them Feelin' the Cheeziest – or next-level excited – for academics or their sport. In turn, Cheez-It will send each teacher nominated by the six student-athletes a personalized Cheez-It swag gift box and will donate $5,000 directly to their classroom, while making another $5,000 gift to their school.

Continue Reading
Cheez-It® goes the extra yard for teachers this college football season, creating better days for teachers and schools with a $10,000 donation.
Cheez-It® goes the extra yard for teachers this college football season, creating better days for teachers and schools with a $10,000 donation.

As part of the program, Cheez-It® will also make an overall donation of $250,000 to the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers initiative. The CFP Foundation is the largest sports entity dedicated to inspiring and empowering teachers.

This donation has already funded 253 projects from 198 teachers across 103 schools with more to come in January around the time of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

"Cheez-It is thrilled to partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers to give back to educators who truly elevate the teaching profession," said Cara Tragseiler, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing for Cheez-It® at Kellanova. "Follow @CheezIt on your favorite social channel this season to get an inside look at some inspiring athlete stories and teacher surprises."

One of those inspiring stories has already been told. Watch Stanford defensive back Terrian Williams surprise his favorite teacher with a $10,000 donation to Dutchtown Elementary in Atlanta, Georgia: https://www.instagram.com/p/CxZSKMvp2X_/?hl=en

Through the Kellanova Better Days™ Promise, the company's social and environmental strategy, Kellanova is committing to creating better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, as well as @CitrusBowl on your favorite social media platform, to keep up with the latest on how Cheez-It is showing up this college football season.

About Kellanova
Kellanova (NYSE:K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.  

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.   

About the College Football Playoff Foundation

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation is the 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving as the community engagement arm of the College Football Playoff and works in partnership with institutions of higher education, sports organizations, corporations and non-profits to support educators and improve student outcomes. The purpose of the CFP Foundation lies in supporting PK-12 education by elevating the teaching profession. The CFP Foundation inspires and empowers educators by focusing its work in four areas: recognition, resources, recruitment and retention and professional development. To learn more, visit cfp-foundation.org and follow Extra Yard for Teachers (@CFPExtraYard) on social media.

SOURCE Kellanova

Also from this source

Wish Granted. The MorningStar Farms® Riblets Are Back

Wish Granted. The MorningStar Farms® Riblets Are Back

To all the fast-food rib-loving enthusiasts out there, gone are the days of waiting a whole year to enjoy a saucy sandwich only to say farewell, yet...
EGGO® AND BISSELL® DROP LIMITED-EDITION EGGOVAC TO HELP SIMPLIFY PARENTS' TO-DO LISTS DURING THE BUSIEST TIME OF THE YEAR

EGGO® AND BISSELL® DROP LIMITED-EDITION EGGOVAC TO HELP SIMPLIFY PARENTS' TO-DO LISTS DURING THE BUSIEST TIME OF THE YEAR

The most wonderful, and chaotic, time of the year is right around the corner, which means families and holiday enthusiasts are gearing up for holiday ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.