Chef, Author, and TV Host Kristen Kish Joins Escoffier as New Chef-in-Residence

As chef and partner of Arlo Grey in Austin, TX, Kish is known for her innovative techniques, global perspective, and passion in the kitchen. To kick off the partnership, she delivered the commencement speech at Escoffier's Boulder campus, sharing words of wisdom with this year's graduating class and encouraging them to find their voice and build a community that motivates them to grow personally and professionally. "If you stay true to yourself, you'll have the ingredients for your version of success — and your impact in this world will always align with your intention," Kish said. She will share her thoughts virtually with the online graduates later this week.

"I found a lot of confidence in culinary school. I'm interested in opportunities where I can flex different muscles of being a professional chef and a curious human being," said Kish. "Partnering with Escoffier as their Chef-in-Residence allows me to connect with aspiring chefs, spark their curiosity, and help them discover the possibilities within the culinary world."

"Kristen is an inspiration to us all. We are incredibly excited to welcome her to the Escoffier family. Her talent, passion, and commitment to culinary excellence align perfectly with our mission to empower aspiring culinarians," said Kirk T. Bachmann, president and provost of Escoffier's Boulder campus.

As Chef-in-Residence, Kish is collaborating with Escoffier on student-focused projects including special lectures, digital content, and mentorship programs.

"Kristen's career path, from culinary school graduate to award-winning chef, entrepreneur, author, and television host, truly embodies the transformative power of culinary education," said Kathleen Ahearn, Escoffier's vice president of academic affairs. "Kristen's insights and experience will be invaluable for our students, our chef instructors, and the entire academic team," added Ahearn.

About Kristen Kish

Kristen Kish is the chef/partner of Arlo Grey in Austin, TX, author of the memoir Accidentally On Purpose (releasing April 2025), host of Bravo's Emmy award-winning Top Chef, host/producer of Restaurants at the End of the World on National Geographic/Disney+, and creator of KISH Aperitif. Kish is passionate about sharing her love of food and inspiring others to pursue their culinary dreams.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS) . Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus is the only accredited institution in the country to offer fully online diploma and degree programs with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary education, with an emphasis on sustainability and business skills. Escoffier is ranked No. 1 and 2 on Niche's 2025 Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America list. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions and have been designated as Military Friendly® Schools , and Boulder was named a Newsweek Top Online Learning School .

Escoffier's Austin campus offers programs in culinary arts and pastry arts. Escoffier's Boulder campus offers programs in culinary arts, pastry arts, plant-based culinary arts, hospitality and restaurant operations management, holistic nutrition and wellness, and food entrepreneurship. Click for more information on Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts accreditations and degree and diploma programs .

For more information about Escoffier's programs and accreditations, visit escoffier.edu.

