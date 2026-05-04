Pillsbury® Debuts Festive Funfetti® Stars & Stripes Line to Honor America's 250th Anniversary

Festive Cake Mixes and Frostings Bring Red, White and Blue Baking to Life Just in Time for the Summer Semiquincentennial

CHICAGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillsbury™ Funfetti is helping families celebrate America's 250th birthday in delicious style with the launch of its new Funfetti® Stars & Stripes lineup. Featuring festive cake mixes and vibrant frostings in patriotic colors, the new products make it easy to create eye-catching desserts for Fourth of July gatherings and beyond.

Pillsbury™ Funfetti is helping families celebrate America’s 250th birthday in delicious style with the launch of its new Funfetti® Stars & Stripes lineup!

At the center of the lineup is the Funfetti Stars & Stripes Sprinkle Cake Mix (15.25 oz), delivering Pillsbury's signature moist texture with colorful candy bits and simple, easy-to-follow instructions—perfect for bakers of all skill levels.

Also joining the lineup is the Pillsbury Funfetti Stars & Stripes Red Swirl Cake Mix (15.25 oz), which includes separate red and white cake pouches that swirl together to create a striking, bakery-style design when baked. The result is a visually stunning dessert that captures the spirit of celebration in every slice.

To complete the experience, Pillsbury is introducing a trio of festive frostings:

White Vanilla Frosting (15.6 oz) – a classic, creamy finish available nationwide

– a classic, creamy finish available nationwide Blue Vanilla Frosting (15.6 oz) – a bold patriotic hue, available exclusively at Walmart

– a bold patriotic hue, available exclusively at Walmart Red Vanilla Frosting (15.6 oz) – a vibrant finishing touch, also exclusive to Walmart

Each frosting spreads smoothly over cakes, cupcakes and other treats, making it easy to create red, white and blue desserts for any celebration.

"This lineup is all about bringing people together to celebrate in a fun, memorable—and delicious—way," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer at Hometown Food Company. "As we gear up for America's 250th birthday, we wanted to make it easier than ever for families to bake up something special. With bold red, white and blue colors and classic Funfetti flavor, these products help create festive desserts that look as incredible as they taste—and turn any gathering into a true celebration."

The new Funfetti Stars & Stripes products will begin rolling out to grocery retailers nationwide in early May. Walmart locations will feature dedicated endcap displays from May 2 through July 3, making it even easier for shoppers to find everything they need for patriotic baking.

Whether it's backyard barbecues, holiday parties or everyday moments worth celebrating, Pillsbury's newest lineup invites everyone to join in with desserts that are as festive as the occasion.

Celebrate America's 250th birthday — a recipe 250 years in the making. Happy birthday, America.

For more information, baking tips, recipes and activity ideas, visit PillsburyBaking.com or follow @PillsburyBaking and @Funfetti on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with Hungry Jack®, Birch Benders®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers®, Martha White® and Chef Boyardee® brands.

SOURCE Hometown Food Company