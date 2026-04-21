Chef Darian Bryan: The Leader in Jamaican Cuisine

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Darian Bryan (@chefdarianbryan | 107K+ followers), the leading force in Jamaican cuisine in the United States, is rapidly emerging as one of the most in-demand culinary talents in the country. Known for blending bold Caribbean flavors with modern technique, Chef Darian brings a commanding stage presence, television credibility, and a cooking style rooted in culture, transforming how corporate events and brand activations look.

Chef Darian Bryan

Based in Buffalo, NY, Chef Darian is the founder of Bratts Hill restaurant and The Plating Society, an immersive private dining experience. He has also just announced that he will be opening his third restaurant, Reserve Steakhouse. He serves as a private chef to professional athletes, developing performance-focused menus for elite competitors, and has partnered with major brands including Snickers for a Buffalo Bills home opener activation. A devoted father and family man, he brings that same authenticity to his content.

Chef Darian said, "To me, cooking is more than just food. I get to connect with people, and share my life and my stories through what I cook, whether it's on my social media, or at trade shows and brand activations."

Recently, Chef Darian was booked for back-to-back standout appearances at two of the country's most competitive industry trade shows. At LegalWeek 2026, partnering with AI-powered legal technology company Casepoint, he turned a convention floor booth into one of the highest-trafficked destinations of the entire expo, drawing crowds through a live culinary activation and generating a massive amount of qualified leads. He closed the day with a private four-course fine dining dinner for Casepoint's top clients, turning a successful trade show into a lasting business relationship.

Casepoint said, "Booking Chef Darian Bryan was one of the best decisions we made for the conference. The energy he brought to our booth was unlike anything else on the floor. Attendees weren't just stopping by; they were coming back for seconds. We received a ton of positive feedback from attendees. The private dinner that followed was the kind of experience clients won't forget."

At Seafood Expo North America 2026, Chef Darian served as the centerpiece of Turkish Seafood's North American brand activation, participating in B2B client meetings, producing on-site social content, and driving consistent foot traffic throughout the event. His credibility as a culinary professional delivered the kind of authentic endorsement that no marketing budget can manufacture.

"It is undeniable that Chef Darian is the key to turning any activation into a memorable and impactful experience," said Christina Duvall (formerly Brennan), President of Renegade Talent MGMT and Chef Darian's manager. "His bold and warm personality paired with his culinary skill take any event to the next level."

ABOUT RENEGADE TALENT MGMT

Renegade Talent MGMT is a leading talent management company dedicated to empowering creators across sports, food, and culture. Through strategic brand partnerships, personal development, and thoughtful content creation, Renegade Talent MGMT helps chefs, athletes, and creators build long lasting brands. .

CONTACT

For more information on Chef Darian Bryan, please contact his manager, Christina Duvall (formerly Brennan), at [email protected].

SOURCE CelebExperts