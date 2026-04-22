Renegade Talent MGMT's Athletes Dominate Women's Sports

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renegade Talent MGMT's roster of elite female athletes is rewriting the record books, and the rulebook. From sold-out arenas to championship stages, their athletes are at the center of every major moment in women's sports right now. Evan Morgenstein, CEO and Christina Duvall (formerly Brennan), President and women's athletics advocate have painstakingly curated some of the best female athletes and people in sports.

Renegade Talent MGMT

Zoe Jarvis (@zoejarvis, 148K followers), Molly McCage (@mollymccage, 80K followers), and Khat Bell (@_khatbell, 81K followers) are LOVB Champions. The trio powered their team to the League One Volleyball title, delivering a championship moment that cemented Renegade Talent MGMT's position as a leading agency in professional volleyball. Three athletes. One championship. One agency behind the champions.

Addison Fatta (@addisonfatta, 32K followers), collegiate gymnast, is a national champion. The Oklahoma Sooners captured the 2026 NCAA title, closing out a season in which Addison earned WCGA South Central Gymnast of the Year honors and a championship ring to match.

Lexie Adzija (@lexie.adzija, 200K followers) took the ice for the Seattle Torrent as the PWHL made its Madison Square Garden debut. It was a sold-out, record-breaking night that drew 18,006 fans and set a new U.S. attendance record for professional women's hockey. The world's most famous arena, packed to the rafters, with Lexie in the lineup for a moment that will go down in the history of the sport.

CaMarah Williams (@camarahh) made history in her freshman season at Georgia, helping power the GymDogs to their first NCAA Championship appearance since 2019. A WCGA First Team All-American on floor, SEC All-Freshman Team honoree, and SEC Freshman of the Week, CaMarah closed out her debut season as one of the most decorated freshmen in the country, and she's just getting started.

Andi Jackson (@andijacksonn, 408K followers) and Manaia Ogbechie (@manaiaogbechie, 22K followers) will take the court at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, in September for one of the most iconic moments in collegiate volleyball history. Andi, an All-American middle blocker and holder of the Big Ten single-season hit percentage record, and Manaia, a dynamic middle blocker and one of the most exciting young forces in volleyball, will bring their game to a stage that tens of thousands of fans won't forget.

"Women's sports aren't the future. They are right now. Our athletes aren't just competing, they're shattering ceilings on and off the court. Renegade Talent MGMT is here to make sure the world can't look away," - Christina Duvall (formerly Brennan), President of Renegade Talent MGMT.

ABOUT RENEGADE TALENT MGMT

Renegade Talent MGMT is a leading sports and talent management agency. It represents collegiate and professional athletes across emerging and established sports. The agency specializes in NIL strategy, brand partnerships, and long-term career development. It helps athletes build influence beyond their sports.

ATHLETE CONTACT

For more information regarding any Renegade Talent MGMT athletes, please contact NIL agent and athlete managers, Evan Morgenstein and Christina Duvall (formerly Brennan) at [email protected].

SOURCE CelebExperts