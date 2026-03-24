Professional Hairstylist and Top Creator Rubi Talavera Announces her Role as a Matrix Hair Ambassador

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubi Talavera (@rubiyunuen), a professional hairstylist and top creator, will serve as an official Matrix spokesperson, joining a group of trusted haircare leaders and global ambassadors who were chosen to help represent the brand across key consumer and industry moments.

Matrix, a leading professional haircare brand, has selected Rubi Talavera to join a group of Global Brand Ambassadors. This year-long partnership is designed to drive continued community engagement, education, and brand storytelling.

Rubi Talavera is one of the most influential voices in haircare today.

"Matrix represents everything I believe in as a stylist," said Rubi Talavera. "It is about education, artistry, and helping people feel their absolute best. I am honored to join this group of ambassadors and excited to continue inspiring confidence both behind the chair and beyond it."

Rubi Talavera is one of the most influential voices in haircare today. At the heart of everything she does is a simple but powerful mission: to make people feel confident and beautiful. A dynamic mom, devoted professional, and gifted artist, Rubi brings a rare combination of warmth, authenticity, and technical mastery to every client she serves and every piece of content she creates. Her commitment to confidence-driven beauty is the throughline of her entire career, from the salon floor to her expansive social media presence.

With a highly engaged audience of 1.5 million followers, Rubi's content consistently drives strong reach, standout engagement, and high consumer trust. She is known for her credibility, consistent performance, and ability to translate professional techniques into content that feels approachable and results-driven. As a proud Latina, member of the LGBTQ+ community, and a single working mom, Rubi connects with a wide range of audiences and brings an inclusive, authentic perspective that resonates deeply across the beauty space.

Her manager, Christina Duvall (formerly Brennan), President of Renegade Talent MGMT, said, "Rubi is the effortless 'it' girl. What sets her apart is that she does this in real life. She's not just talented, she's transformational. When clients sit in her chair, they leave looking and feeling like the best version of themselves, far beyond the aesthetics of the transformation."

ABOUT RENEGADE TALENT MGMT

Renegade Talent MGMT is a leading talent management company dedicated to empowering creators across beauty, sports, food, and culture. Through strategic brand partnerships, personal development, and thoughtful content creation, Renegade Talent MGMT helps chefs, NIL and professional athletes, and creators build long-lasting careers beyond digital.

CONTACT

For more information regarding Rubi Talavera, please contact her manager, Christina Duvall (formerly Brennan), at [email protected].

SOURCE CelebExperts