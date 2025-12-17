"Chef Swap at the Beach" Christmas Special Brings Myrtle Beach's Food Scene to Cooking Channel Dec. 20

Restaurants from every season can be experienced year-round with the Chef Swap Chef's Table Pass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- " Chef Swap at The Beach ," a series celebrating the culinary talent of Myrtle Beach–area chefs and restaurants, will air a Christmas Special December 20 on the Cooking Channel, adding a seasonal installment to the show. Additionally, restaurants featured across the series are now part of the Chef Swap Chef's Table Pass , extending the show's culinary experiences into dining destinations throughout the Grand Strand.

A “Chef Swap at The Beach” Christmas Special will air December 20 on the Cooking Channel. The cast includes L-R: Jamie Daskalis, Jason Trinh, Johanna Wilson Jones, Mason Zeglen, Dylan Foster, Jess Sagun, Gabriel Hernandez. The holiday-themed episode was filmed at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach. In addition, the new Chef Swap Chef’s Table Pass dining trail allows fans to engage with the featured restaurants and chefs when in Myrtle Beach. Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

"'Chef Swap at The Beach' has been a meaningful way to showcase the talent of the Myrtle Beach area's culinary community to a national audience and reflects the relationships and sense of community that exist across the Grand Strand," said Stuart Butler, President, Visit Myrtle Beach. "The Christmas Special and the Chef's Table Pass both grew from that same foundation, offering different ways to connect with the chefs and restaurants featured throughout the series."

The holiday episode of "Chef Swap at the Beach" brings together familiar chefs from past seasons for a Christmas-themed cooking competition that follows the established format of the series, challenging chefs to step outside their own kitchens and comfort zones as they prepare themed dishes under tight time constraints.

Filmed at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach , the special incorporates seasonal elements and a charitable component while continuing to highlight collaboration, creativity and the Myrtle Beach restaurant community. The Culinary Institute plays an important role in the Myrtle Beach area's culinary landscape, serving as a training ground for aspiring chefs and hospitality professionals. The Institute supports the region's restaurant community by helping develop talent that contributes to Myrtle Beach's growing and diverse dining scene.

The Chef's Table Pass extends the series beyond the screen with a self-guided dining trail. Visitors can sign up for a free digital pass to unlock a mobile passport to featured restaurants, complete with special offers and insights into the show's signature dishes. Restaurants included on the pass span multiple seasons of "Chef Swap at The Beach" and represent a range of cuisines and locations across the Grand Strand. Additional information, including details on the digital Chef's Table Pass and participating restaurants, is available at ChefSwap.com .

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, go to visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

About Chef Swap At The Beach

"Chef Swap at the Beach" is a culinary competition series produced by The Workshop Content Studios and filmed in the Myrtle Beach area that features professional chefs from across the Grand Strand. Throughout the series, chefs step outside their own kitchens to collaborate and compete in themed cooking challenges, highlighting the region's restaurant community and culinary talent. The show has featured multiple seasons on The Cooking Channel.

About The WorkShop Content Studios

Formed in 2007 The WorkShop Content Studios has grown to become a prominent, vertically integrated company serving clients from the creative development stages of a project through final production. The company has had great success in structuring compelling stories and bringing them to life on the screen for platforms and networks ranging from Amazon, Netflix, PBS and TLC to name a few. In addition to working with the major television networks the company's productions span virtually all of today's established and emerging platforms – ranging from linear to digital - with the goal being to entertain, inform and inspire the largest audience possible.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach