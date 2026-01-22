Chelsea Piers Fitness and MALIN+GOETZ Expand Longstanding Partnership, Introducing Grapefruit Face Cleanser Across All Club Locations

Two Quintessential New York Brands Continue To Evolve Alongside The City They Serve, Bringing High-Performance Essentials Into Daily Wellness Routines Across New York and Connecticut

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Piers Fitness, New York City's leading premium fitness and wellness brand, today announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with MALIN+GOETZ, the New York–born lifestyle brand dedicated to uncomplicating skincare. Driven by member demand, the next chapter of this collaboration introduces MALIN+GOETZ's iconic grapefruit face cleanser into locker rooms across all Chelsea Piers Fitness locations in New York and Connecticut, further elevating the everyday moments that shape the member experience.

Beginning this month, Chelsea Piers Fitness members will have the opportunity to experience grapefruit face cleanser — a hero product and best-seller for more than 20 years — as part of their daily routine before and after movement. Thoughtfully integrated into the locker room experience, the cleanser reflects Chelsea Piers Fitness' intentional approach to curating high-performance essentials that support consistency, care, and longevity, marking the first time the product has been introduced within a commercial fitness setting.

First introduced at the brand's inception in 2004, grapefruit face cleanser is one of MALIN+GOETZ's six essential products, which sell every 10 minutes globally. The gentle, everyday 3-in-1 gel cleanser is formulated with vitamin-rich grapefruit to deeply cleanse while visibly brightening, toning, and refining the appearance of pores in a single step. The addition of grapefruit face cleanser expands an existing MALIN+GOETZ amenities lineup already featured in Chelsea Piers Fitness locker rooms, including peppermint shampoo, cilantro conditioner, rum body wash, and vitamin B5 body lotion. Together, this collection enhances the elevated, hospitality-driven locker room experience Chelsea Piers Fitness is known for — where recovery, transition, and self-care are treated as essential parts of the wellness journey.

Rooted in a shared New York heritage, the expanded partnership reflects two brands that continue to evolve alongside the city they serve. Each brand was born in Chelsea — MALIN+GOETZ founded by Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz with a "less, but better" approach to modern, high-performance essentials, and Chelsea Piers Fitness launching in 1995 as part of the iconic Chelsea Piers Sports & Entertainment Complex along Manhattan's Hudson River. From their Chelsea flagships, both brands have scaled thoughtfully and grown with intention - MALIN+GOETZ now available in more than 44 countries across six continents, and Chelsea Piers Fitness evolving into a seven-club network across New York and Connecticut by 2027.

"After eight years of working together, we are excited to expand our partnership with MALIN+GOETZ to include the Grapefruit Face Cleanser and additional products across our clubs," said Sam Bernstein, Chief Operating Officer of Chelsea Piers Fitness. "Much like Chelsea Piers, MALIN+GOETZ is an iconic New York brand founded in Chelsea that shares our commitment to inclusive, uncomplicated wellness. Our members need the best skincare products to support their routine at the gym, and we are proud to work with a brand like MALIN+GOETZ because of their commitment to authenticity, quality of product and history of excellence."

"We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Chelsea Piers Fitness," says Emily Coleman, CEO of MALIN+GOETZ. "Both brands were born and built here in New York, and shaped by the energy and expectations of New Yorkers. Bringing MALIN+GOETZ grapefruit face cleanser into the locker rooms to expand the MALIN+GOETZ offering and routine to members, elevates the member experience in a way that feels authentic."

Beyond the locker room rollout, the expanded partnership will come to life through a series of member-focused initiatives, including Chelsea Piers Fitness events featuring MALIN+GOETZ products, in-club holiday shopping moments, and curated MALIN+GOETZ gifting to all new members.

For more information about Chelsea Piers Fitness, visit fitness.chelseapiers.com. For more information about MALIN+GOETZ, visit malinandgoetz.com.

About Chelsea Piers Fitness

Chelsea Piers Fitness is a premium fitness and wellness brand rooted in 30 years of excellence and New York City's DNA. Founded as part of the landmark Chelsea Piers Sports & Entertainment Complex on Manhattan's Hudson River (1995), the brand has grown from its flagship location into a five-club network spanning New York and Connecticut — now operating clubs in Stamford (2012), Downtown Brooklyn (2018), Prospect Heights (2023), and Flatiron (2024).

With a member-centric philosophy, Chelsea Piers Fitness sets the standard for quality, community and authenticity in health & wellness. Each club features state-of-the-art equipment, expansive training and recovery zones, and distinguished design elements inspired by its local neighborhood, creating a welcome environment that breaks down barriers to fitness and supports members of all levels.

Chelsea Piers Fitness is part of the broader Chelsea Piers portfolio of sports and entertainment complexes, which includes the Golf Club, Sky Rink, Field House, The Pier Sixty Collection, and The Marina at the flagship Chelsea Piers location. The portfolio also includes the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club in Stamford, Connecticut — a multi-sport complex with expansive facilities, food and beverage offerings, and a full-service Chelsea Piers Fitness club — as well as the Chelsea Piers Field House in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

ABOUT MALIN+GOETZ

MALIN+GOETZ was founded by Matthew Malin + Andrew Goetz in 2004 with a mission to create high quality, easy-to-use skincare, fragrances and candles that fit into a modern lifestyle. guided by the philosophy of less, but better, their expertly designed products are meant to be gentle, effective + efficient in every way, shape and form. they strive to create fewer steps in a routine, less packaging, less fuss + less waste. born in New York City, MALIN+GOETZ has been inspired by the diversity, inclusivity + the energy of city living. these values are reflected in its cruelty-free products designed for every skin type, tone + gender.

