Chelsea Piers Fitness Announces Hudson Square Club, Continuing Its 30-Year Legacy in New York City

Housed within a historic early 20th-century industrial printing house, the Hudson Square club spans 50,000 square feet and occupies a full city block. The expansive space features generous ceiling heights, ample windows, and an open, flowing layout designed to support movement, recovery, and connection throughout the day. Over time, the building has evolved alongside the neighborhood — what was originally built for industry evolved into office space and now is an experiential destination welcoming residents + fitness-users alike.

"At Chelsea Piers Fitness, growth starts with quality - the right location, the right space, and the right partners," said Sam Bernstein, Chief Operating Officer of Chelsea Piers Fitness. "Our newest location in Hudson Square allows us to build the kind of expansive, thoughtfully designed club that can truly serve its neighborhood for decades - a place where training, recovery, and community come together in a way that feels welcoming, approachable, authentic, and distinctly New York."

Designed as a true third place, Chelsea Piers Fitness Hudson Square integrates fitness, recovery, and lifestyle amenities into a purpose-built experience — moving beyond the transactional gym environment with a space where members can train, work, recover, relax and connect.

Planned amenities and offerings include:

Dedicated Group Fitness Studios: Four boutique-quality studios including an Infrared yoga studio, traditional yoga studio, main fitness studio, and a fully-equipped HIIT training studio. The club will open with around 100 group classes per week that are included in membership in modalities like heated and traditional yoga, Pilates and barre, strength and HIIT classes, mobility, recovery and more. Expect the group fitness schedule to grow to up to 150 classes per week over time.

Four boutique-quality studios including an Infrared yoga studio, traditional yoga studio, main fitness studio, and a fully-equipped HIIT training studio. The club will open with around 100 group classes per week that are included in membership in modalities like heated and traditional yoga, Pilates and barre, strength and HIIT classes, mobility, recovery and more. Expect the group fitness schedule to grow to up to 150 classes per week over time. Fully Equipped Strength and Cardio Floor : Continued partnerships with Life Fitness / Hammer Strength and Peloton support best-in-class equipment in this high-impact space, with complimentary access to Peloton programming for all members.

: Continued partnerships with Life Fitness / Hammer Strength and Peloton support best-in-class equipment in this high-impact space, with complimentary access to Peloton programming for all members. Co-Ed Contrast Therapy Suite : Designed as both a recovery studio and a connection hub, this large recovery suite features a spacious sauna, hot tub, and cold plunge.

: Designed as both a recovery studio and a connection hub, this large recovery suite features a spacious sauna, hot tub, and cold plunge. Luxury Locker Rooms: Stocked with Malin + Goetz personal care products, these luxury spaces include immaculate traditional steam and sauna rooms crafted with recovery and relaxation in mind.

Stocked with Malin + Goetz personal care products, these luxury spaces include immaculate traditional steam and sauna rooms crafted with recovery and relaxation in mind. Multiple Turf Training Spaces : At the heart of the club is a large functional turf used for training, classes in boxing, TRX, mobility, and more, as well as a dedicated stretching area.

: At the heart of the club is a large functional turf used for training, classes in boxing, TRX, mobility, and more, as well as a dedicated stretching area. Member Lounge: This large multi-purpose space is thoughtfully designed for members to relax, work, and connect with other members throughout the day. The space is complemented by large multi-person tables as well as living room-style seating, several privacy booths for calls, and our in-club cafe, Canteen.

This large multi-purpose space is thoughtfully designed for members to relax, work, and connect with other members throughout the day. The space is complemented by large multi-person tables as well as living room-style seating, several privacy booths for calls, and our in-club cafe, Canteen. Canteen Café: This members-only in-club cafe serves healthy and quick food, snacks, smoothies, coffee, and more, featuring a continued partnership with Gainful nutrition products.

This members-only in-club cafe serves healthy and quick food, snacks, smoothies, coffee, and more, featuring a continued partnership with Gainful nutrition products. Kids Clubhouse: This fun and kid-friendly center offers daily babysitting opportunities for members with children ages 3 months and up.

"Hudson Square gave us the opportunity to work with incredible scale and architectural character," said Ariel Calderón, Vice President of Architecture and Design at Chelsea Piers Fitness. "Our approach was rooted in honoring what already exists — embracing the building's original structure, columns, and industrial details — while layering in Chelsea Piers Fitness' signature design elements to create continuity across the brand. The result is a space that feels grounded, warm, and authentic to both the building and the community it serves."

As Chelsea Piers Fitness celebrates more than three decades as a trusted part of New York City's fitness culture, the Hudson Square opening reinforces the brand's long-term commitment to building neighborhood-rooted clubs designed for longevity, connection, and everyday wellbeing.

For more information about Chelsea Piers Fitness Hudson Square and membership opportunities, visit the link here: Chelsea Piers Fitness Hudson Square.

About Chelsea Piers Fitness

Chelsea Piers Fitness is a premium fitness and wellness brand rooted in more than 30 years of excellence and New York City's DNA. Founded as part of the landmark Chelsea Piers Sports & Entertainment Complex on Manhattan's Hudson River in 1995, the brand has grown from its flagship location into a multi-club network spanning New York and Connecticut — now operating clubs in Stamford (2012), Downtown Brooklyn (2018), Prospect Heights (2023), and Flatiron (2024).

With a member-centric philosophy, Chelsea Piers Fitness sets the standard for quality, community, and authenticity in health and wellness. Each club features state-of-the-art equipment, expansive training and recovery zones, and thoughtful design inspired by its local neighborhood — creating welcoming environments that break down barriers to fitness and support members at every stage.

Chelsea Piers Fitness is part of the broader Chelsea Piers portfolio of sports and entertainment destinations, which includes the Golf Club, Sky Rink, Field House, The Pier Sixty Collection, and The Marina at the flagship Chelsea Piers location, as well as the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club in Stamford, Connecticut.

For more information, visit fitness.chelseapiers.com .

Media Contact: Alex Rizzo, [email protected]

SOURCE Chelsea Piers Fitness