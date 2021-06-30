Chelsio Advances NVMe®/TCP Performance and Efficiency to New Peaks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high performance (1Gb/10Gb/25Gb/40Gb/50Gb/100Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments, today announced the performance testing results of 100 GbE NVM Express (NVMe) over TCP using the latest generation of Chelsio T6 Unified Wire adapters.

The full range of Chelsio T6 adapters supports NVMe/TCP including securing connections over IPsec and TLS using hardware-offloaded encryption and decryption. These Chelsio solutions boost enterprise, private, public and hybrid cloud, managed service providers, and telco data centers to utilize highly efficient NVMe flash storage platforms using industry-standard TCP/IP networking, allowing businesses to enjoy a smooth transition path from legacy storage solutions to modern storage platforms.

Recent benchmarks demonstrate Chelsio T6 Unified Wire adapters deliver up to full-line rate 100 Gb/s performance using the NVMe/TCP protocol. In addition, T6 delivers unique TCP/IP Offload Engine (TOE)-based NVMe/TCP hardware acceleration for storage target and initiator functions over TCP/IP networks, providing unparalleled performance and CPU efficiency. Chelsio T6 Unified Wire adapters are best for any NVMe/TCP storage solution, allowing businesses to migrate to industry-standard networking, attain enormous scale, remove any vendor lock-in, and support full security for data-at-rest and in-motion.

The Chelsio NVMe/TCP test results demonstrate increased performance and reduced costs, while providing improved NVMe integration over existing datacenter IP networks. Chelsio's T6 NVMe/TCP solution is fully capable of offloading TCP/IP processing of Kernel and User space SPDK NVMe/TCP target to hardware at up to 100Gbps. It provides a low latency, high throughput and CPU-efficient Ethernet solution for connecting high performance NVMe SSDs over a scalable, congestion controlled and traffic managed fabric.

The complete T6 100GbE NVMe/TCP (TOE) benchmark paper, detailing the hardware/software configuration used and results achieved, is available here.

"As NVMe storage deployment across industry-standard TCP/IP gains momentum, we are gratified at Chelsio T6 Unified Wire delivering the highest performance and efficiency for NVMe/TCP, demonstrating our technology leadership in the space," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. "Our hardware offload-based NVMe/TCP acceleration solution enables our customers to take advantage of operational and cost advantages of composable and disaggregated storage architectures, using flexible and future-proof designs."

"Boosting application performance, efficiency, and effectiveness of server CPUs are key priorities for legacy and software defined datacenter environments," said Greg Schulz, Sr. Analyst Server Storage. "The Chelsio NVMe over Fabrics 100GbE NVMe/TCP (TOE) demonstration provides solid proof of how high-performance NVMe SSDs can help datacenters boost performance and productivity, while getting the best return on investment of datacenter infrastructure assets, not to mention optimize cost-of-ownership at the same time. It's like getting a three for one bonus value from your server CPUs, your network, and your application perform better, now that's a trifecta!"

