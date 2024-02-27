CHELSIO T7 DPU FURTHERS EXPANSIVE ETHERNET STORAGE NETWORKING, EMPOWERING OPEN, ROI-ENHANCED ENTERPRISE STORAGE PLATFORMS

Showcases T7-Enabled Acceleration of Latest Generation NVMe Storage Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise data centers, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments, today announced a set of storage demonstrations which showcase how the latest generation Chelsio T7 DPU enables optimal storage and flexibility, performance and return-on-investment (ROI) for the latest-generation NVMe over TCP (NVMe/TCP) JBOF (Just a Bunch Of Flash) storage platforms, including support for NVMe Controller Memory Buffer (CMB) for efficient peer-to-peer data transfers with the latest generation of enterprise SSDs, optimizing system performance.

"We are excited to support the latest generation of all-flash JBOF platforms," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications.  "The T7 DPU solution integrates a compelling feature set and hardware accelerations with all the essential elements required to build efficient NVMe JBOFs without requiring a separate CPU, simplifying design and helping maximize high-performance storage resource utilization.  The advanced NVMe/TCP, NVMe-oF, and iSCSI protocol acceleration offered by T7 offloads unleash extreme storage performance with near-zero CPU utilization, improving data center operators' total cost of ownership (TCO)."

The first demonstration highlights the Chelsio T7's functionality as a JBOF (Just a Bunch Of Flash), utilizing the T7 Emulation platform alongside an ASMedia PCIe Switch and Samsung SSD.  It showcases an innovative setup where an iSCSI and NVMe/TCP target are directly configured on the T7's ARM system, effectively bypassing the need for a traditional server.  This configuration allows the Initiator to connect seamlessly to the target through the T7's ethernet ports, enabling direct access to the SSD's capabilities.

The second demonstration illustrates the T7's effectiveness as a JBOF, employing the T7 Emulation platform integrated with the Celestica Nebula G2 storage expansion system and a Micron SSD.  It features a unique setup where an iSCSI target is expertly configured on the T7 ARM system, sidestepping the traditional server.  This arrangement allows the initiator to connect to the target seamlessly through the T7's ethernet ports, granting direct and efficient access to the SSD's capabilities.

"Enterprises require flash SSD storage platforms capable of delivering maximum I/O performance, density, scalable, flexible connectivity, power, and cost efficiency," said Greg Schulz of Server StorageIO™.  "The Chelsio T7 DPU is a key server storage I/O performance enabler for high-density NVMe storage solutions, enabling hyperscale and enterprise customers to do more work and be more productive while being cost-effective."

About Chelsio Communications
Chelsio is a recognized leader in high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet adapters for networking and storage within virtualized enterprise data centers, public and private hyperscale clouds, and cluster computing environments.  With a clear emphasis on performance and delivering the only robust offload solution, as opposed to simple speeds and feeds, Chelsio has set itself apart from the competition.  The Chelsio Unified Wire fully offloads all protocol traffic, providing no-compromise performance with high packet processing capacity, sub-microsecond hardware latency, and high bandwidth.  Visit the company at www.chelsio.com, and follow the company on X and Facebook.

