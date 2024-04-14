CHELSIO UNVEILS LATEST macOS DRIVER FOR T6 ADAPTERS, BOOSTING PERFORMANCE FOR MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONALS

Announcing Enhanced Video Editing Capabilities at Annual NAB Event

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAB Show -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments, today announced the release of its latest macOS driver for the T6 100GbE adapters at the annual NAB event. This driver enhances the capabilities of Chelsio cards for all Macs, including those with Thunderbolt Expansion chassis and the Mac Pro with its PCIe expansion slots, ensuring seamless integration into the workflows of media professionals. Additionally, the latest driver supports macOS Monterey and later, including Sonoma and Ventura, further expanding compatibility and performance for users in the Media & Entertainment industry.

"We are excited to unveil the latest advancements in our macOS driver for the T6 adapters at NAB," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. "With this update, we further empower the Media and Entertainment industry by enabling smoother and more efficient video editing processes, especially for ultra-high-resolution content such as 8K video. Support for macOS Monterey and later, including Sonoma and Venture, ensures that our customers can leverage the latest features and security enhancements Apple's operating system offers."

The updated macOS driver is based on Apple's System Extension/DriverKit technology and brings new capabilities to the Chelsio T6 100GbE adapter, designed for high-performance networking features particularly beneficial for the M&E market. Chelsio will showcase the enhanced performance capabilities of the T6 adapters with the latest macOS driver at the NAB event at Booth W1669. Attendees are invited to visit the Chelsio booth to learn how these solutions can streamline their media production processes.

Chelsio is a recognized leader in high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet adapters for networking and storage within virtualized enterprise data centers, public and private hyperscale clouds, and cluster computing environments. With a clear emphasis on performance and delivering the only robust offload solution, as opposed to simple speeds and feeds, Chelsio has set itself apart from the competition. The Chelsio Unified Wire fully offloads all protocol traffic, providing no-compromise performance with high packet processing capacity, sub-microsecond hardware latency, and high bandwidth. Visit the company at www.chelsio.com, and follow the company on X and Facebook.

