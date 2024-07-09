Chemical and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Can Elevate Innovation and Market Responsiveness With Exponential IT, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint addresses the pressing need for advanced technology integration in the chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The research emphasizes adopting AI, cloud computing, and data analytics to overcome regulatory challenges, optimize operations, and drive sustainable growth and innovation. This strategic approach aims to balance maintaining existing IT infrastructure while investing in cutting-edge solutions to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry faces numerous challenges, including regulatory compliance, escalating production costs, and protecting proprietary data. In this demanding landscape, sustaining competitiveness and driving innovation requires strategically adopting advanced technologies. Recognizing this urgency, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest blueprint, Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Chemical & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry. This research underscores the necessity for industry IT leaders to integrate AI, cloud computing, and data analytics to overcome current obstacles, optimize operations, and pave the way for sustainable growth and innovation.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Chemical & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry" blueprint outlines four key priorities for Exponential IT transformations that organizations must embrace to ensure resilience and growth. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Industry 5.0, as well as the integration of technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and advanced robotics, have begun to usher in a profound paradigm shift that challenges traditional manufacturing philosophies, enabling precision, efficiency, and customization previously unimaginable," says Shreyas Shukla, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The role of IT in this transformation is nothing short of critical. Advanced IT maturity will be essential in the effort to integrate new technologies into existing manufacturing ecosystems and enable seamless connectivity, data integrity, and system security."

Info-Tech's research highlights the unique challenges faced by the chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, ranging from technological adoption and workforce adaptation to ethical considerations and sustainability goals. CIOs in the industry are finding it challenging to strike a balance between maintaining existing IT infrastructure and investing in new, innovative technology solutions. Furthermore, there is a significant struggle to recruit and retain skilled IT professionals proficient in the latest technologies. However, the firm emphasizes that manufacturers can optimize their operations and drive innovation by understanding these barriers and embracing the opportunities presented by exponential technologies.

"Multiple factors are contributing to sluggish demand for chemicals globally, including a recession in Europe, inflation in the United States, and a smaller-than-expected rebound in demand from China," explains Shukla. "In addition, over-ordering during the pandemic has resulted in high inventory levels, leading to months of destocking. This is causing a slowdown in chemical output with many companies turning their focus toward reducing costs and improving efficiencies."

While the chemical sector grapples with these challenges, the pharmaceutical industry has made notable advancements, particularly in areas such as vaccine development and cancer treatments. However, despite these breakthroughs, the sector faces significant economic pressures.

"The pharma industry has seen breakthroughs in vaccine development, cancer treatments, GLP-1 drugs that are revolutionizing weight management, gene therapy and gene editing technology for rare diseases, and new treatments for complex diseases like Alzheimer's," adds Shukla. "Yet, the sector continues to experience underperformance in capital markets relative to the market index. Every cost-related line item is going up due to inflation, interest rates, new tax regimes, and an increasing threat environment."

The firm's blueprint stresses the importance of adopting Exponential IT within the manufacturing industry to mitigate disruptions and drive innovation. While generative AI has been a catalyst for this transformation, Info-Tech's research explains that the continuous emergence of new technologies is exerting additional pressure on organizations to adapt swiftly and efficiently. These advancements require a strategic approach to integrating and leveraging new technologies to maintain operational excellence and market relevance.

In its latest research, Info-Tech outlines four key priorities for Exponential IT transformations in the chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry that organizations must embrace to ensure resilience and growth:

Transform Infrastructure & Apps to Utilities: Shifting from a focus on individual IT applications to leveraging innovative technologies like cloud services and low-code/no-code platforms is imperative for achieving agility and competitive advantage. This approach enables organizations to be more adaptive and responsive to market changes by facilitating rapid deployment and iteration of solutions. Mitigate Rampant Privacy Risks: Effective cybersecurity measures are essential to protect against potential data breaches and prevent unintended uses of AI platforms. These measures safeguard confidential data, research findings, and proprietary methodologies, thereby protecting corporate reputation and financial stability. Deliver Organizational Outcomes via Natural Language: Embracing the "platform as a product" approach democratizes technology across operations. This strategy leverages AI and ML-driven solutions more effectively, enabling employees who may not have traditional coding expertise to develop, customize, and manage applications independently. Build Outcome Measurement: Aligning IT with broader organizational goals is crucial for driving business value and innovation. By taking ownership of organizational targets, IT can better understand and address the strategic needs of the business, proactively identifying opportunities for technology to drive growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage.

By strategically aligning IT initiatives with organizational goals and fostering a culture of innovation, the chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry can overcome barriers to digital transformation. Info-Tech's comprehensive blueprint offers practical guidance on building a robust IT infrastructure, managing risks effectively, and creating a data-driven environment that supports continuous improvement. Adopting these priorities will help manufacturers navigate the complexities of the digital age, improve operational efficiency, sustain a competitive edge, and transform operations for long-term success.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Shreyas Shukla, an expert in the manufacturing sector, and access to the complete Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Chemical & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry blueprint, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group