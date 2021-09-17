CheongKwanJang opens ‘Ginseng Museum Cafe’ in Manhattan, New York

The history and value, cultivation and processing methods, and efficacy of Korean ginseng as Korea's first export product and the progenitor of K-food are visually reproduced using 3D sculptures and digital images. In the Red Ginseng Brewery Zone, visitors can experience and enjoy the experience of the decoction being extracted for 24 hours with their own eyes.

With interest in immunity growing amid the global covid19 pandemic, red ginseng, Korea's representative immunity material, is also attracting attention in the United States. CheongKwanJang is also increasing interest from locals, with sales on Amazon, the leading e-commerce platform in the US, more than tripled compared to the previous year.

Kim Naesoo, Global CIC Director of KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.), who attended the opening event, said, "It is meaningful that another cultural content, 'Ginseng Museum Cafe,' has been added to 32nd Street in Manhattan, which symbolizes small Korea in the United States." We hope that many Americans and people around the world will experience and remember the excellence of Korean ginseng through this place."

