KGC anticipates pro golf sponsees' performances in future LPGA tournaments, including Andrea Lee , who placed 5th in the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.

CERRITOS, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp. US (KGCUS) aka JungKwanJang is currently sponsoring pro golfers A-Lim Kim, Andrea Lee, and Yu Liu in The Ladies Professional Golf Association(LPGA).

All three players participated in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Despite the windy weather, all three players exceeded performance expectations. Especially Andrea Lee, a Stanford University alum who won the 2022 AmazingCre Creek Portland Classic Tour, who tied for fifth in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.

The Hidden 'Weapon' of Current LPGA Players is 'JungKwanJang Korean Red Ginseng'

Korean red ginseng, which has long been used as a health supplement and tonic for its disease-prevention and health-boosting properties in East Asia, has been loved by diplomats, ambassadors, and sports players, due to its effectiveness in supporting healthy blood flow.

Healthy blood circulation is an essential component of maintaining overall health, and measures relating to regulating blood flow are quickly gaining traction. Oftentimes, side effects of poor circulation are cold hands and feet and can result in swelling and numbing in severe cases. In addition, poor circulation can result in fatigue due to the lack of sufficient nutrients delivered throughout the body.

Especially during the tour season, athletes tend to experience travel fatigue from consistently sitting in fixed positions with limited mobility on planes and cars as they go from one tournament to another. This travel fatigue is often a result of the lack of muscle movement during sitting because this slows down the circulation of blood and lymph fluid. This tires the muscles and joints that need blood and lymph to supply these organs with oxygen and nutrients and take away waste.

Ginseng is often known for its benefits in supporting healthy blood circulation. There have been over 430+ studies such as research by Dr. Chul Min Ahn Et Al indicates that patients who consumed Korean red ginseng for eight months experienced a notable increase in blood flow within the coronary arteries and the major vessels that supply the heart, compared to those who were given a placebo. This suggests that optimized circulation from Korean red ginseng intake could help these athletes experiencing travel fatigue due to continuous limited mobility.

Korea Ginseng Corporation will continue to sponsor pro-golfers who use Korean red ginseng. They will continue to supply products to keep the athletes in the best condition possible and are anticipating a great tour season for each player this year.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC), a global herbal dietary company, is home to the world's number one ginseng brand, JungKwanJang. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include JungKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The 250+ KGC brands use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

