Korea Ginseng Corporation Held a Dedicated International Seminar at the International Conference on the Science of Botanicals (ICSB) About Korean Red Ginseng in the United States

Dr. Yuan-Shiun Chang from Taiwan, Dr. Laurie Carpenter Dolan from the United States, and Professor Nah Seung-Yeol from Korea announce scientific research on Korean red ginseng consumption.

CERRITOS, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp. US (KGCUS) aka JungKwanJang held a dedicated international seminar session on "Korean Ginseng: Safety, Efficacy And Neuroprotective Insights'' at the International Conference on the Science of Botanicals (ICSB) hosted by the National Center for Natural Products Research (NCNPR). The conference is held annually at the Oxford Conference Center in Mississippi to bring together international leaders in the research, development, testing, regulation, and commercialization of botanical ingredients used for human health. From April 15th to 18th, approximately 400 attendees including government officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the National Institute of Health (NIH), university professors, researchers, and buyers partook in ICSB this year.

Dr. Laurie Carpenter Dolan, an Expert Reviewer in the General Recognized As Safe (GRAS) process, presenting her study on the safety of Korean red ginseng consumption at the International Conference on the Science of Botanicals (ICSB).

Dr. Ikhlas Khan, head chief of the National Center for Natural Products Research (NCNPR), said, "It was presented by a well-established scientist, and good to know that a lot of scientific research has been done on Korean Ginseng." Through the seminars, attendees were able to gain insight into the safety and the significant benefits of Korean red ginseng.

The "Korean Ginseng: Safety, Efficacy And Neuroprotective Insights" seminar consisted of presentations of scientifically proven research on the various efficacies of Korean red ginseng, where researchers from Korea, the United States, and Taiwan presented their results.

Dr. Laurie Carpenter Dolan, a Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology, stated "There is a lot of information out there. The company, Korean Ginseng Corporation, has conducted animal toxicity testing and numerous clinical trials with their red ginseng extract. As a board-certified toxicologist, I have no qualms whatsoever that red ginseng extract is safe and would expect other experts qualified by scientific training and experience to conclude the same." She concluded that the evaluation regarding the safety of red ginseng highlights it as a safe food ingredient, and suitable for consumption both as food and as a dietary supplement. Dr. Laurie C. Dolan is considered an expert in food safety evaluations and serves as an Expert Reviewer in the General Recognized As Safe (GRAS) process, which evaluates the safety of the intended use of an ingredient in food under the United States regulatory system.

Korean Red ginseng has acquired self-affirmed GRAS through toxic and risk assessment experts in the U.S. confirming that it is a safe food ingredient for consumption. Self-affirmed GRAS is a system that vets the safety of new food ingredients entering the U.S. market by toxic and risk assessment experts delegated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These experts determine the safety of food ingredients based on the verification procedures and examination results, and it is one of the most important quality-related criteria to regulate safe and reliable ingredients in the global market.

Dr. Yuan-Shiun Chang, a professor of Pharmacognosy at the Department of Chinese Pharmaceutical Sciences and Chinese Medicine Resources, College of Chinese Medicine, China Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan, and a leading figure in the field of traditional Chinese medicine, presented the results of his study regarding the effectiveness of Korean red ginseng on improving circulation. His study and research by Dr. Chul Min Ahn Et Al both indicate that consuming Korean red ginseng can optimize blood flow.

Professor Nah Seung-Yeol of Konkuk University in Korea admitted that components of Korean red ginseng are known to show many physiological and pharmacological effects, such as boosting blood circulation and improving immunity. He concluded that "there has been scientific evidence that various ingredients such as saponin and red ginseng polysaccharide promote efficacies such as boosting blood circulation, improving immunity, and recovering from fatigue. In particular, consuming red ginseng improves cognitive impairment by suppressing both amyloid plaque accumulation and inflammation in the brain." Professor Nah Seung-Yeol's team conducted a large-scale clinical trial on 136 patients with subjective memory impairment, which confirmed that the scores of the group who took red ginseng showed significant improvement in the Alzheimer's Disease Evaluation Scale (K-ADAS) and Color Word Test (K-SCWT) when compared to that of the placebo group's results.

"We have prepared this international seminar to demonstrate the excellence of Korean red ginseng, which is recognized as a premium product in Korea and China, to the U.S.," said Yang Taek-hoon, head of KGCUS's R&D Center. "We will continue to work with leading universities and hospitals in the U.S. to promote scientific data-based efficacies and the excellence of Korean red ginseng to Americans."

Meanwhile, KGCUS opened an R&D center near Los Angeles in March last year. They continuously conduct scientific research on the benefits of Korean red ginseng, including clinical trials, and to develop customized products that reflect the needs of consumers in the U.S. market.

Among the 90 types of JungKwanJang products sold in the U.S., EVERYTIME, a product that enhances the convenience and taste of Korean red ginseng, and HongSamWon, a functional drink, are gaining huge popularity.

KGC aims to sustain its expansion by broadening its distribution channels to include major distributors and local health-focused markets, focusing on the mainstream market, and centering development around the popular EVERYTIME product. KGC also plans to diversify its product line with stick products and ingredients tailored to U.S. consumer tastes.

About the International Conference on the Science of Botanicals (ICSB)

Hosted by the National Center for Natural Products Research, in the United States, the annual international academic conference is held in Oxford, Mississippi, sharing information on national traditional medicine regulations, pharmaceutical/health food development status, and new material information. Approximately 300 to 500 people, including government officials from each country, related associations, academics, researchers, developers, and companies, attend each year.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC), a global herbal dietary company, is home to the world's number one ginseng brand, JungKwanJang. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands includes JungKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The 250+ KGC brands use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

