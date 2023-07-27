Cher Debuts 'Cherlato' - a World Class Gelato Experience on Wheels - in Los Angeles on July 28th

LOS ANGLES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cher and New Zealand's renowned gelato artisan, Gianpaolo Grazioli (Giapo), announce the release of "Cherlato"— a new mobile gelato truck scheduled to arrive on the streets of Los Angeles for its debut weekend, beginning July 28.

The Cherlato gelato truck will carry Giapo's famous gelato made fresh daily with seasonal ingredients, beautifully presented in bold and playful flavors and optional toppings. Inspired names include: 'Snap Out of It! Kefir & Cardamom', 'Breakfast at Cher's Coffee & Donuts', 'Chocolate XO Cher', 'Stracciatella Giapo's Way', 'LA, I Love you' (V) – and 'SoCal's Coldest Avocado on Toast', a delectable treat featuring avocado and breadcrumbs.

Brought together by a mutual love of authentic, fresh and artful gelato, Cher and Giapo are committed to bringing a unique and celebratory experience to every customer.

"It's the gelato that gets you out of bed at midnight," commented Cher. "It's no secret that I absolutely love ice cream and gelato. When I tasted Giapo's gelato while on tour in Auckland, New Zealand, it was the best I'd ever had. When I returned to his store the next day he had each flavor prepared for me to taste. I loved them all. Giapo is truly the Michaelangelo of gelato."

"It's been a long five year process getting my favorite gelato home to L.A., but I can say it's well worth it," Cher concluded.

Added Giapo, the mastermind behind Cherlato's whimsical creations, "Celebrating the harmony between the art of gelato and respect for nature, Cherlato is our passion realized. Cher and I share a mutual commitment to quality and authenticity. I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with her in bringing the unparalleled taste of freshly made, locally-sourced, artisan gelato to Los Angeles. It is fun and delicious just the way we like it. We are proud to work with fresh, premium sustainable ingredients."

The Cherlato truck will change locations daily. Gelato lovers can track the Cherlato truck on its website: www.cherlato.com or follow Cherlato's L.A. adventures on social media @cherlato_gelato or use the truck's hashtag #Cherlato.

ABOUT CHERLATO:
Cher and renowned gelato artisan, Giapo Grazioli offer an authentic take on traditional Italian gelato. Cherlato is a novel taste experience on wheels. This Los Angeles-based gelato truck is committed to delivering the freshest, daily-made, artisan gelato using locally-sourced, regenerative ingredients. Some of Cherlato's ingredient partners include: Alexandre Family Farm, Alana's Coffee Roasters, Kimball Avocados, Malibu Mylk, Arnett Farms, Bill's Bees Honey and Watkins Organic Mexican Vanilla. Featuring iconic recipes and novel concoctions inspired by Los Angeles culture, every spoonful from Cherlato serves the spirit of innovation and quality and the art of gelato in its finest form.

