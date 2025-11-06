Cherished Citrus County Journalist Nancy Kennedy Honored as Comcast 'Champion of Change'

INVERNESS, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast proudly recognizes Nancy Kennedy, a longtime journalist for the Citrus County Chronicle, as a "Champion of Change" for her extraordinary contributions to local storytelling and community engagement. Inside the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum in downtown Inverness, community leaders, family and friends gathered to celebrate the reporter whose words have shaped Citrus County for decades.

Comcast honors Citrus County Chronicle Reporter Nancy Kennedy as their Champion of Change in Citrus County at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in Inverness, Fla.

During her more than 30 years at the Chronicle, Kennedy has documented the lives, struggles, and triumphs of Citrus County residents. Her work goes beyond reporting. It uplifts, inspires, and mobilizes. Whether writing about local fundraisers, seniors or veterans, Kennedy brings humanity and heart to every story.

At the surprise celebration, the room was filled with tears and applause as Kennedy made her entrance. She had no idea Comcast enlisted elected leaders and loved ones to honor her as a "Champion of Change."

Kennedy was recognized by the technology company for her unwavering commitment to the Citrus County community and her significant contributions to local journalism. In addition, Citrus County Commissioners officially declared November 4, 2025 as "Nancy Kennedy Day."

The celebration featured remarks from community leaders such as the Executive Director of YaYAS of Citrus County, Nichelle Mohre-Cassidy. Each speaker shared heartfelt stories about Kennedy's impact on them personally, on their organizations and on the area.

"Nancy is more than a journalist. She is a storyteller, a truth-seeker, and a compassionate voice for the voiceless," Mohre-Cassidy said. "Her long-standing column, Grace Notes, has become a cherished fixture in our community, offering reflections on faith, resilience, and the beauty of everyday life."

To highlight and enhance Kennedy's community impact, Comcast donated $10,000 to YaYAS on her behalf and fulfilled many items on the organization's wish list.

At the event, community members also heard from Elena Kilpatrick, Vice President of Technical Operations for Comcast's Florida Region.

"At Comcast, connectivity means more than Wi-Fi, it's about linking people to opportunity, to each other, and to the resources that help communities thrive," Kilpatrick said. "That's why we started Champions of Change – to bring everyone together to recognize the storytellers doing incredible work."

Champions of Change is an initiative led by Comcast that celebrates and uplifts the media for their dedication to diverse storytelling and community representation. This initiative identifies and recognizes those who are courageous in their work, ensuring that all voices are heard and all stories are told.

"God creates musicians, artists and writers. And I believe that God created me to be a writer," Kennedy said. "I see myself as a storyteller. I love to tell the stories of people. If my story inspires people in the community to take action, that is amazing. I'm just telling the stories, but it's the readers who respond, and it is beautiful."

Comcast's Investment in Citrus County

Comcast recently invested $8 million in Citrus County to expand high-speed Internet access to more homes and businesses. This expansion includes Inverness, Inverness Highlands North, Hernando, Floral City and Beverly Hills. The goal is to bridge the digital divide in the community and support veterans, local nonprofits, and small and medium-sized businesses. Learn more about serviceability at your address here.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Sydney Freeman

[email protected]

(561) 685-8839

https://florida.comcast.com

SOURCE Comcast