Cherokee Federal Reaches Major Cybersecurity Milestone with CMMC Level 2 C3PAO Certification

With its certification now recorded in the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) and valid for the next three years, Cherokee Federal has demonstrated full implementation and independent validation of 110 rigorous security controls aligned with NIST SP 800-171 through assessment by an authorized Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).

The achievement comes at a pivotal moment for the federal marketplace. Beginning in November 2026, the U.S. Department of War (DOW) will require CMMC Level 2 C3PAO certification on applicable contracts involving Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Thousands of companies across the defense industrial base are expected to need certification, while only a limited number have completed the process to date.

By securing certification now, Cherokee Federal is strongly positioned ahead of a major market shift, strengthening its ability to compete for new work, protect existing programs and serve customers who require trusted, cyber-ready partners.

"Earning CMMC Level 2 C3PAO is a defining milestone for Cherokee Federal," said Clint Bickett, President of Cherokee Federal. "Our customers depend on us to safeguard critical information while delivering mission-focused solutions at speed and scale. This certification demonstrates that we are prepared for where the market is going and committed to meeting the highest standards of cybersecurity, performance and trust."

The CMMC program was established by the DOW to strengthen protection of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and CUI against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. For contractors across defense and national security sectors, certification is quickly becoming a business imperative.

For Cherokee Federal, this certification reinforces its position as a secure, low-risk partner capable of delivering complex solutions across defense, intelligence and civilian missions.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, Cherokee Federal remains focused on delivering secure, resilient and innovative capabilities that advance mission success while protecting the information entrusted to it.

Last year, Cherokee Federal announced its seventh consecutive inclusion on the Washington Technology Top 100 list. It was also recognized by Military Times on the prestigious 2025 "Best for Vets: Employers" list.

To learn more about Cherokee Federal, go to cherokee-federal.com.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America's greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with compassion and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Cherokee Federal