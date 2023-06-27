Cherry Bekaert Announces Launch of Employee-Led Non-Profit Foundation

Cherry Bekaert

27 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • Foundation supports Firm's mission of 'making a difference in our communities' through areas of basic needs, community resources and education
  • Volunteer-based, employee-led Foundation partners with local and national organizations year-round

RALEIGH, N.C., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) announced today the launch of the Cherry Bekaert Foundation (the Foundation), a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based, employee-led philanthropic organization. The Foundation was created last December with the mission of supporting and collaborating with organizations that align with the Firm's shared values, contributing impactful resources, and inspiring Firm professionals to engage in their communities.

The Cherry Bekaert Foundation is a volunteer-based, employee-led philanthropic organization forwarding the Firm's value to make a difference in the community.
"Cherry Bekaert has many professionals that volunteer and contribute to philanthropic work throughout the year. The Cherry Bekaert Foundation is an extension of that work, where we can collectively contribute to making a difference as well as educating, empowering and inspiring," says Susan Moser, Cherry Bekaert Partner and Foundation President.

With the initial announcement of the Foundation, the Firm's partners pledged over $1M to stand up the Foundation and support charitable causes and the advancement of the organization. The Foundation will kick off its launch alongside the Firm's annual Volunteer Week, July 17 through 21, with opportunities to give back to communities both in person and virtually, in addition to making charitable contributions. There will be additional opportunities for learning more about philanthropic engagement as well as expanding volunteerism throughout the year.

Based upon feedback from partners and employees across the Firm, the Foundation chose to primarily focus on supporting basic needs (food, clothing and shelter), community resources (through assistance to children and families), and education (including early childhood, access and financial literacy). The Foundation will support both local and national organizations that align with these focus areas, but also empower employees to volunteer for causes and with organizations meaningful to them.

"We are thrilled to launch the Cherry Bekaert Foundation, a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating positive change within our communities," says Michelle Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "Both the work our Foundation Board has put into setting up the organization and the collaborative effort from our people to advance our mission demonstrate our dedication. I am passionate about addressing these fundamental needs head-on, and by partnering with both local and national organizations, we will build for a better tomorrow."

Along with the Foundation, Cherry Bekaert has been making strides to contribute to the future of where professionals live and work. Earlier this year, the Firm joined Accounting+, a coalition committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion for future generations in the profession. As the Firm continues to grow, the people of Cherry Bekaert and the Firm's Foundation are actively participating in and promoting positive change for a better tomorrow.

Read more on the Cherry Bekaert Foundation here.

About Cherry Bekaert
Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in all 50 U.S. states and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

