Cherry Bekaert Expands Portfolio with Asset Acquisition of DeBlanc, Murphy & Murphy LLC

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert is pleased to announce it has acquired substantially all the assets of DeBlanc, Murphy & Murphy, LLC, a renowned firm specializing in accounting, tax and advisory services. This strategic acquisition aims to strengthen Cherry Bekaert's position in the greater Washington, DC market and expand its services offerings.

DeBlanc, Murphy & Murphy, LLC has built a solid reputation for excellence, providing tailored solutions in tax planning, audit and financial consulting. Their commitment to personalized client care and deep industry knowledge provides comprehensive support for businesses and individuals.

Acquiring this business enables Cherry Bekaert to leverage DeBlanc, Murphy & Murphy, LLC's established client relationships and streamline operations. The acquisition enhances Cherry Bekaert's capabilities in audit and tax services and offers DeBlanc, Murphy & Murphy, LLC clients with access to a broader range of specialized services.

"Acquiring this business aligns with our strategic growth plan and enhances our ability to serve clients with the resources of a national leader," said Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, Michelle Thompson. "We are eager to integrate these assets and drive innovation and value."

The integration process is expected to be seamless, with both firms committed to maintaining the high standards of service and care that clients expect from them. The combined team will operate under the Cherry Bekaert brand.

"This acquisition strengthens our partnerships with our valued clients in the DMV," says Christoper L. DeBlanc, Managing Principal, DeBlanc, Murphy & Murphy, LLC. "It underscores our commitment to expanding our capabilities and delivering even greater value to our clients."

As is typical for firms that operate in alternative practice structures, the transaction consists of two acquisitions: Cherry Bekaert Advisors LLC acquired DeBlanc, Murphy & Murphy, LLC's nonattest assets while Cherry Bekaert LLP will acquire DeBlanc, Murphy & Murphy, LLC's attest assets.

