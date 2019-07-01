Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Board Member Calvert A. Morgan, Jr. to be Inducted into Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame

DOVER, Del., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that Calvert A. Morgan, Jr., a member of the Company's Board of Directors since 2000, has been named a 2019 Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame inductee by the Junior Achievement of Delaware Leadership Council. Mr. Morgan serves as Chairman of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee and as a member of its Compensation Committee and Investment Committee. Mr. Morgan will be formally inducted at a ceremony on October 2 at the Wilmington Country Club.

Established in 1990, the Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame honors accomplished individuals of business and industry whose leadership in the areas of strategic management, entrepreneurship, innovation and invention have positively impacted workforce and economic development in the region.

"We congratulate Cal on this extraordinary recognition," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Cal brings a unique set of skills and experience to the Board that have helped us build on our strong foundation for growth and continue to deliver exceptional service to our employees, customers and industry-leading results for our shareholders."

"With essentially 49 years of banking, trust and finance experience and executive leadership expertise, and his broad understanding of the business and economic climate in Delaware, Cal has made invaluable contributions during his service on the Board," said John R. Schimkaitis, Chairman of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Board of Directors. "On behalf of the entire Board, we congratulate Cal on this wonderful recognition of his hard work and many accomplishments."

As a lifelong Delawarean, Mr. Morgan has continually supported organizations that enhance the state of Delaware. Mr. Morgan is a retired member of the Board and former special advisor to WSFS Financial Corporation, a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Mr. Morgan is the retired Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of PNC Bank, Delaware. He is a member of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council which provides advice to the Governor and Secretary of Finance on financial and economic conditions involving the State. Mr. Morgan previously served as Chair of the Delaware Business Roundtable, and continues to serve as a Trustee of Christiana Care Corporation.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through the Company's Investor Relations App.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

