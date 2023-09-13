Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Celebrates Four ARC International Awards for Excellence in Sustainability Reporting

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

13 Sep, 2023, 08:29 ET

DOVER, Del., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that it was recognized with four MerComm ARC International Awards for its 2022 Sustainability Report. The ARC International Awards competition is the world's largest independent international contest honoring excellence in reports.

The awards are listed here:

Award


Category


Class

Gold


Chairman's Letter/Presentation: Sustainability Report


Americas and Europe



Gold


Design/Graphics: Sustainability Report


Americas and Europe

Honors


Writing: Sustainability Report


Americas and Europe

Honors


PDF Version: Sustainability Report             




Americas and Europe

The complete list of winners is posted on the ARC Awards International website.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2022 Sustainability Report was the result of close collaboration among team members across the Company and demonstrates how it is delivering on commitments to sound environmental, social and governance practices while leaning into its vision to deliver energy that contributes to a more sustainable future. The report includes examples of how Chesapeake Utilities incorporates organizational imperatives – safety, team, service, improve, grow – into its sustainability strategy.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:       

Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications
419-314-1233
[email protected]

