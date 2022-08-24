Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named Best for Corporate Governance in the United States

DOVER, Del., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that it was named Best for Corporate Governance in the United States by World News Media Ltd.'s World Finance, an international publication.

World News Media recognizes companies whose strong corporate governance practices have led to remarkable business performance in an ever-changing market. Other companies earning accolades include Nokia in Finland, Spotify in Sweden, and other prestigious companies across the globe.

"The Best in Corporate Governance in the United States recognizes the continued leadership of our board of directors, and the commitment, collaboration and exceptional work performed by the Chesapeake Utilities' team," said Jeff Householder, president and chief executive officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Our strong culture and values of caring, integrity and excellence embody the work we do each day on behalf of our employees, shareholders, regulators, communities and others."

Chesapeake Utilities recently received two other national corporate governance awards. In 2021, the Company was awarded Best Corporate Governance among North American Utilities by Ethical Boardroom, joining other companies in their relevant sectors such as the Walt Disney Company, the Royal Bank of Canada, Microsoft and 3M. In 2019, Chesapeake Utilities was selected as the Governance Team of the Year by Corporate Secretary Magazine.

"We are honored to receive this acknowledgment and join leading companies in recognition of their demonstrated corporate governance practices across the globe," said Jim Moriarty, executive vice president, general counsel, chief policy and risk officer and corporate secretary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Congratulations to the entire corporate governance team for their steadfast and absolute commitment and dedication to our stakeholders."

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

