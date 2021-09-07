Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Names Head of Investor Relations

"Given his financial acumen and prior investor relations experience, Alex will be a tremendous asset as we continue to play an integral role in the country's energy transition and capitalize on exciting new growth opportunities to drive long-term value for our stakeholders," said Beth Cooper, executive vice president, chief financial officer and assistant corporate secretary. "In collaboration with our finance and senior leadership teams, Alex will help define and develop our investor relations strategies including targeted shareholder engagement activities."

Whitelam most recently served as senior manager of investor relations at AMETEK, Inc., a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. Additionally, he concurrently served as secretary and treasurer of the AMETEK Foundation, the company's charitable giving arm. Prior to AMETEK, Whitelam served as manager of investor relations at Aqua America, which is now part of Essential Utilities. Earlier in his career, Whitelam held positions of increasing responsibility in the financial services sector with BNY Mellon and Wells Fargo.

Whitelam holds a bachelor's degree in finance from West Virginia University. He also holds the Investor Relations Charter certification through the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) and in July 2020, was named to NIRI's "40 Under 40" list. Whitelam serves as executive vice president and board member of NIRI's Philadelphia chapter and volunteers in leadership capacities with various charitable organizations in the region.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Treasurer

302-734-6022

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

