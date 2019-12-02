Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Receives Corporate Secretary's 2019 Governance Team of the Year Award

DOVER, Del., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake Utilities) (NYSE: CPK) today announced that its Corporate Governance team was named Governance Team of the Year at the Corporate Secretary magazine's 12th annual Corporate Governance Awards ceremony in New York City on November 21, 2019. The award recognizes the best overall corporate governance team among small to mid-cap companies throughout the country.

"At Chesapeake Utilities, corporate governance is the foundation of our processes and our decision-making throughout the Company, beginning with our Board of Directors and extending to every employee," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "This award recognizes the depth of strong governance practices throughout our organization and acknowledges our special culture of discipline, integrity, accountability, authenticity, and diversity. The inclusive nature of the Chesapeake Utilities' team, their commitment to each other, our shareholders and the communities we serve is at the core of who we are."

This is the fourth year the Company has been recognized by Corporate Secretary magazine for its outstanding Corporate Governance practices, and the third time it has taken top honors. Other award winners included General Motors Company, AT&T, IBM, NorthWestern Energy, VF Corporation, Royal Bank of Canada, and The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

"This is a wonderful recognition, especially as our long-standing ESG story continues to unfold, and we are honored to be recognized among our peers in the corporate governance industry," said James F. Moriarty, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Policy and Risk Officer for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Congratulations to Stacie Roberts, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Governance, and our entire team across the Company, for their unwavering commitment to our employees, communities and investors."

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

