Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

DOVER, Del., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced third quarter financial results. The Company's net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $5.6 million, compared to $5.5 million for the same quarter of 2018. Consolidated earnings per share ("EPS") for both quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $0.34 per share. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $42.6 million, or $2.59 per share, compared to $38.8 million, or $2.36 per share, for the same period in 2018.

On October 9, 2019, the Company announced its exit from the natural gas marketing business through the sale of the majority of the assets of Peninsula Energy Services Company, Inc. (PESCO), the Company's natural gas marketing subsidiary. As a result of this decision and announcement, PESCO's results for all periods presented have been separately reported as discontinued operations and its assets and liabilities have been reclassified as held for sale. Additional details on the transactions to sell PESCO's assets and contracts are included on page 8 of this press release.

The Company's income from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million for the same quarter of 2018. EPS from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased $0.01 to $0.38 per share compared to the same quarter of 2018. Higher earnings for the third quarter primarily reflect increased gross margin from recently completed and ongoing pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the natural gas distribution operations and higher retail propane margins per gallon. These increases were largely offset by an increase in operating expenses and higher interest expense associated with financing the Company's expansion projects.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported income from continuing operations of $44.0 million, or $2.67 per share. This represents an increase of $4.9 million or $0.29 per share compared to the same period in 2018. Year-to-date earnings were impacted by the factors noted above, along with strong contributions from incremental margin from the acquisition of certain assets of the Marlin Gas Transport, Inc. ("Marlin Gas Transport") and R. F. Ohl Fuel Oil, Inc. ("Ohl") asset acquisitions, a Florida Public Service Commission ("PSC") regulatory order that enabled the Company to retain tax savings associated with lower federal tax rates resulting from the United States Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") in several natural gas distribution operations and continued growth in gross margin from Aspire Energy of Ohio ("Aspire Energy"). These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense. A detailed discussion of operating results begins on page 4.

"For the first nine months of 2019, we have delivered strong financial performance largely driven by new pipeline expansions, organic growth, key regulatory initiatives and contributions from the Marlin Gas Transport and Ohl acquisitions," stated Jeffrey Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "As previously disclosed, as part of our ongoing strategic planning process, we decided to exit the natural gas marketing business and announced the sale of the PESCO assets. These actions will improve our earnings outlook, reduce the volatility of future earnings and recover our investment in the business. While the exit of any business is never easy, the same conviction, drive and determination to do what is right for the Company and our constituents guided our decision and remains at the forefront of each and every employee. I am proud of our employees who are driving the growth of the Company in so many different ways."

Significant Items Impacting Earnings from Continuing Operations

There were no significant items impacting earnings from continuing operations during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, however, results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were impacted by the following significant items:

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Net Income

EPS

Net Income

EPS Reported (GAAP) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 43,977

$ 2.67

$ 39,118

$ 2.38 2018 portion of the retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas distribution operations associated with the TCJA income tax rate reduction (990)

(0.06)

—

— Nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive —

—

1,421

0.09 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 42,987

$ 2.61

$ 40,539

$ 2.47

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $43.0 million, or $2.61 per share, an increase of 5.7 percent compared to $40.5 million, or $2.47 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

*Unless otherwise noted, earnings per share information is presented for continuing operations on a diluted basis.

**This press release includes references to non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures, including gross margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS from continuing operations. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates "gross margin" by deducting the cost of sales from operating revenue. Cost of sales includes the purchased fuel cost for natural gas, electricity and propane, and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities and excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. Other companies may calculate gross margin in a different manner. Gross margin should not be considered an alternative to operating income or net income, both of which are determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that gross margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under its allowed rates for regulated operations and under its competitive pricing structures for unregulated businesses. The Company's management uses gross margin in measuring its business units' performance. The Company calculates "adjusted earnings" by adjusting reported (GAAP) earnings from continuing operations to exclude the impact of certain significant non-cash items, including the impact of one-time charges, such as severance charges, and any prior year tax savings retained by our regulated businesses as a result of current year regulatory authorizations. The Company calculates "adjusted EPS" from continuing operations by dividing adjusted earnings from continuing operations by the weighted average common shares outstanding.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended September 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 67,298

$ 62,387

$ 4,911

7.9 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 16,010

14,548

1,462

10.0 % Other operating expenses 36,930

34,960

1,970

5.6 % Operating income (1) $ 14,358

$ 12,879

$ 1,479

11.5 %





(1) These results exclude operating results from PESCO that are now reflected as discontinued operations.

Operating income during the third quarter of 2019 increased by $1.5 million, or 11.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income was driven by gross margin growth of $4.9 million, or 7.9 percent, primarily in the Company's natural gas transmission and distribution operations. These increases were partially offset by higher operating expenses associated with growth.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended September 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 54,961

$ 51,269

$ 3,692

7.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 13,076

12,085

991

8.2 % Other operating expenses 24,345

23,269

1,076

4.6 % Operating income $ 17,540

$ 15,915

$ 1,625

10.2 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $17.5 million, a 10.2 percent increase over the same period in 2018. The growth in operating income resulted primarily from increased gross margin of $3.7 million partially offset by $1.0 million in higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes, and $1.1 million in higher other operating expenses associated with growth.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)

Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company ("Eastern Shore") and Peninsula Pipeline Company ("Peninsula Pipeline") service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions) $ 2,312 Natural gas distribution growth (excluding service expansions) 791 Sandpiper Energy, Inc.'s ("Sandpiper") margin primarily from natural gas conversions 224 Increased margin primarily from the storm recovery surcharge for Florida electric distribution operations 169 TCJA impact from the 2019 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations 109 Florida GRIP (1) (144) Other variances 231 Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin $ 3,692



(1) In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a reduction in depreciation expense totaling $0.8 million retroactive to January 1, 2019, as a result of a Florida PSC approved depreciation study that lowered annual depreciation rates. The Company also recorded $0.4 million in lower GRIP margin due to a concurrent reduction in surcharge collected from customers as a result of the reduced depreciation rates during the third quarter of 2019.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Insurance expense - both insured and self-insured components $ 718 Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses 345 Other variances 13 Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 1,076

Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended September 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 12,418

$ 11,202

$ 1,216

10.9 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 2,901

2,425

476

19.6 % Other operating expenses 12,685

11,867

818

6.9 % Operating loss (1) $ (3,168)

$ (3,090)

$ (78)

2.5 %





(1) These results exclude operating results from PESCO that are now reflected as discontinued operations.

Operating loss for the Unregulated Energy segment remained largely unchanged for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 2018, as higher gross margin was offset by higher expenses to support growth. Due to the seasonality of the Company's business, results for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results for the entire fiscal year. Revenue and earnings are typically greater during the first and fourth quarters, when consumption of energy is highest due to colder temperatures. The third quarter has historically contributed the smallest amount of a full year's results.

The major components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)



Marlin Gas Services (assets acquired in December 2018)

$ 993 Propane Operations



Increased retail propane margins per gallon driven by favorable market conditions and supply management

470 Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)

95 Aspire Energy



Higher gas supply costs

(233) Other variances

(109) Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin

$ 1,216

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl (Assets acquired in December 2018) including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses $ 746 Insurance expense - both insured and self-insured components 179 Other variances (107) Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 818

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Consolidated Results



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 236,203

$ 217,165

$ 19,038

8.8 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 47,337

41,694

5,643

13.5 % Other operating expenses 112,222

109,503

2,719

2.5 % Operating income (1) $ 76,644

$ 65,968

$ 10,676

16.2 %





(1) These results exclude operating results from PESCO that are now reflected as discontinued operations.

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $10.7 million, or 16.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income reflects continued growth across the Company, generated by organic growth within existing businesses, recent expansion investments, regulatory initiatives and rate/pricing mechanisms, the successful integration of the Ohl acquisition, higher retail propane margins per gallon and the strong performance of Marlin Gas Services. The impact of warmer weather on 2019 results was offset by the positive impact of the absence of a one-time non-recurring severance charge recorded in 2018.

Regulated Energy Segment



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 177,149

$ 162,926

$ 14,223

8.7 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 38,694

34,402

4,292

12.5 % Other operating expenses 73,145

71,594

1,551

2.2 % Operating income $ 65,310

$ 56,930

$ 8,380

14.7 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $65.3 million, an increase of $8.4 million or 14.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income resulted from $14.2 million in additional gross margin, offset by $4.3 million in higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes and a $1.5 million increase in other operating expenses. On February 25, 2019, the Florida PSC issued a final order regarding the treatment of the TCJA, allowing us to retain the savings associated with lower federal tax rates for certain of our natural gas distribution operations. As a result, $1.3 million in reserves for customer refunds, recorded in 2018, were reversed in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of the reversal, gross margin and operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $12.9 million and $7.1 million, or 7.9 percent and 12.4 percent, respectively.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)



Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions)

$ 10,452 Natural gas distribution - customer growth (excluding service expansions)

3,446 2018 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas distribution operations

1,321 TCJA impact from the 2019 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations

1,117 Sandpiper's margin primarily from natural gas conversions

837 Florida GRIP (1)

391 Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather

(3,248) Other variances

(93) Period-over-period increase in gross margin

$ 14,223



(1) In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a reduction in depreciation expense totaling $0.8 million retroactive to January 1, 2019, as a result of a Florida PSC approved depreciation study that lowered annual depreciation rates. The Company also recorded $0.4 million in lower GRIP margin due to a concurrent reduction in surcharge collected from customers as a result of the reduced depreciation rates during the third quarter of 2019.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses $ 2,299 Insurance expense - both insured and self-insured components 975 Vehicle expenses due to additional fleet to support growth 168 Facilities and maintenance costs due to the consolidation of facilities (1,194) Outside services and regulatory costs due to lower consulting fees and timing of expense (1,062) Other variances 365 Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 1,551

Unregulated Energy Segment



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 59,340

$ 54,636

$ 4,704

8.6 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 8,543

7,182

1,361

19.0 % Other operating expenses 39,481

36,935

2,546

6.9 % Operating income (1) $ 11,316

$ 10,519

$ 797

7.6 %





(1) These results exclude operating results from PESCO that are now reflected as discontinued operations.

Operating income for the Unregulated Energy segment increased by $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income was driven by $4.7 million in additional gross margin, partially offset by $1.4 million in higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes and $2.5 million in higher other operating expenses.

The major components of the $4.7 million increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)



Marlin Gas Services (acquired assets of Marlin Gas Transport in December 2018)

$ 4,353 Propane Operations



Increased retail propane margins per gallon driven by favorable market conditions and supply management

1,689 Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)

683 Decrease in customer consumption due primarily to the absence of the 2018 Bomb Cyclone

(1,559) Decrease in wholesale propane margins due primarily to the absence of the 2018 Bomb Cyclone

(785) Aspire Energy



Rate increases

858 Customer consumption growth

296 Higher gas supply costs

(429) Other variances

(402) Period-over-period increase in gross margin

$ 4,704

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl (Asset acquisitions in December 2018) including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses $ 2,435 Insurance expense - both insured and self-insured components 244 Facilities and maintenance costs primarily due to lower level of tank refurbishments for propane operations (380) Other variances 247 Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 2,546

Discontinued Operations - Natural Gas Marketing Business

On October 9, 2019, the Company announced that it was exiting the natural gas marketing business with the sale of a majority of the assets of PESCO, the Company's natural gas marketing subsidiary. To date, the Company has executed the following three separate transactions to sell PESCO's assets and contracts:

PESCO's Florida retail operations were sold to Gas South LLC. The initial closing for the transaction was completed in November 2019 with subsequent closings expected in December 2019 and January 2020 .

retail operations were sold to Gas South LLC. The initial closing for the transaction was completed in with subsequent closings expected in and . PESCO's other non- Florida retail operations and contracts were sold to United Energy Trading, LLC in October 2019 .

retail operations and contracts were sold to United Energy Trading, LLC in . PESCO's Mid-Atlantic wholesale contracts and Chesapeake Utilities' Delaware division, Maryland division and Sandpiper Energy Asset Management agreements were sold to NJR Energy Services Company in October 2019 .

In addition to these transactions, the Company is actively marketing PESCO's producer services portfolio and is targeting a sale by the end of 2019. The Company expects to recognize a pre-tax gain ranging from $5.0 million to $7.0 million in connection with the closing of the three transactions during the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected gain on the sale of the assets will be included as a component of discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As a result of the sales agreements, the Company began to report PESCO as discontinued operations during the third quarter and has excluded PESCO's performance from continuing operations and segment results for all periods presented. The assets and liabilities of PESCO presented have also been classified as assets and liabilities held for sale for all periods shown.

Conference Call

Chesapeake Utilities will host a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. To participate in this call, dial 855.801.6270 and reference Chesapeake Utilities' 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. To access the replay recording of this call, the accompanying transcript, and other pertinent quarterly information, use the link CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay, or visit the Investors/Events and Presentations section of Company's website at www.chpk.com.

Financial Summary (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Gross Margin













Regulated Energy segment $ 54,961

$ 51,269

$ 177,149

$ 162,926 Unregulated Energy segment 12,418

11,202

59,340

54,636 Other businesses and eliminations (81)

(84)

(286)

(397) Total Gross Margin $ 67,298

$ 62,387

$ 236,203

$ 217,165















Operating Income













Regulated Energy segment $ 17,540

$ 15,915

$ 65,310

$ 56,930 Unregulated Energy segment (3,168)

(3,090)

11,316

10,519 Other businesses and eliminations (14)

54

18

(1,481) Total Operating Income 14,358

12,879

76,644

65,968 Other expense, net (350)

(4)

(729)

(168) Interest Charges 5,403

4,357

16,583

11,764 Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 8,605

8,518

59,332

54,036 Income Taxes on Continuing Operations 2,360

2,428

15,355

14,918 Income from Continuing Operations 6,245

6,090

43,977

39,118 Loss from Discontinued Operations (624)

(552)

(1,388)

(339) Net Income $ 5,621

$ 5,538

$ 42,589

$ 38,779















Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock













Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.38

$ 0.37

$ 2.68

$ 2.39 Earnings from Discontinued Operations (0.04)

(0.03)

(0.08)

(0.02) Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 2.60

$ 2.37















Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock













Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.38

$ 0.37

$ 2.67

$ 2.38 Earnings from Discontinued Operations (0.04)

(0.03)

(0.08)

(0.02) Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 2.59

$ 2.36

Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances in continuing operations, between the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Third Quarter of 2018 Reported Results from Continuing Operations

$ 8,518

$ 6,090

$ 0.37













Increased (Decreased) Gross Margins:











Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions)*

2,312

1,678

0.10 Margin contribution from Marlin Gas Services and Ohl*

1,088

790

0.05 Natural gas distribution growth (excluding service expansions)

791

574

0.04 Increased retail propane margins per gallon

470

341

0.02 Sandpiper's margin from natural gas conversions

224

162

0.01 Increased margin primarily from the storm recovery surcharge for Florida electric distribution operations

169

122

0.01 TCJA impact from the 2019 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations*

109

79

0.01 Aspire Energy higher gas supply costs

(233)

(169)

(0.01) Florida GRIP* (1)

(144)

(104)

(0.01)



4,786

3,473

0.22













(Increased) Decreased Operating Expenses (Excluding Cost of Sales):











Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs due to growth investments

(1,152)

(836)

(0.05) Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses

(1,055)

(766)

(0.05) Insurance - both insured and self-insured components

(790)

(573)

(0.03) Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(392)

(285)

(0.02)



(3,389)

(2,460)

(0.15)













Change in effective tax rate

—

23

— Interest charges

(1,046)

(759)

(0.05) Net other changes

(264)

(122)

(0.01)



(1,310)

(858)

(0.06)













Third Quarter of 2019 Reported Results from Continuing Operations

$ 8,605

$ 6,245

$ 0.38



*See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.

(1) In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a reduction in depreciation expense totaling $0.8 million retroactive to January 1, 2019, as a result of a Florida PSC approved depreciation study that lowered annual depreciation rates. The Company also recorded $0.4 million in lower GRIP margin due to a concurrent reduction in surcharge collected from customers as a result of the reduced depreciation rates during the third quarter of 2019.

Key variances in continuing operations, between the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Reported Results from Continuing Operations

$ 54,036

$ 39,118

$ 2.38













Adjusting for Unusual Items:











Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather

(4,511)

(3,344)

(0.20) Nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive

1,548

1,421

0.09 2018 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations*

1,321

990

0.06



(1,642)

(933)

(0.05) Increased (Decreased) Gross Margins:











Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including new service in Northwest Florida for related Florida natural gas distribution operations)*

10,452

7,747

0.47 Margin contribution from Marlin Gas Services and Ohl*

5,036

3,733

0.23 Natural gas distribution growth (excluding service expansions)

3,446

2,554

0.16 Increased retail propane margins per gallon

1,689

1,252

0.08 TCJA impact from the 2019 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations*

1,117

828

0.05 Aspire Energy rate increases

858

636

0.04 Sandpiper's margin from natural gas conversions

837

621

0.04 Florida GRIP* (1)

391

290

0.02 Absence of Bomb Cyclone impact on wholesale propane margins

(785)

(582)

(0.04) Aspire Energy higher gas supply costs

(429)

(318)

(0.02)



22,612

16,761

1.03 (Increased) Decreased Other Operating Expenses (Excluding Cost of Sales):











Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs due to new capital investments

(4,711)

(3,492)

(0.21) Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses

(3,367)

(2,496)

(0.15) Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(2,471)

(1,832)

(0.11) Insurance - both insured and self-insured components

(1,223)

(907)

(0.06) Vehicle expenses due to additional fleet to support growth

(331)

(246)

(0.01) Facilities and maintenance costs due to consolidation of facilities and lower levels of tank refurbishments

1,425

1,056

0.06 Outside services and regulatory costs due to lower consulting costs, absence of Eastern Shore rate case and the timing of expenses

865

641

0.04



(9,813)

(7,276)

(0.44)













Change in effective tax rate —

556

0.03 Interest Charges

(4,819)

(3,572)

(0.22) Net other changes

(1,042)

(677)

(0.06)



(5,861)

(3,693)

(0.25)













Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Reported Results from Continuing Operations

$ 59,332

$ 43,977

$ 2.67



*See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.

(1) In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a reduction in depreciation expense totaling $0.8 million retroactive to January 1, 2019, as a result of a Florida PSC approved depreciation study that lowered annual depreciation rates. The Company also recorded $0.4 million in lower GRIP margin due to a concurrent reduction in surcharge collected from customers as a result of the reduced depreciation rates during the third quarter of 2019.

Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, and to further grow its businesses and earnings, with the intention to increase shareholder value. The following represent the major projects/initiatives recently completed and currently underway. In the future, the Company will add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations are substantially final and the associated earnings can be estimated.