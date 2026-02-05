Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Selected to Explore Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion to Virginia's Eastern Shore

DOVER, Del., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced the Accomack County Board of Supervisors has awarded the Company its natural gas expansion bid, authorizing Chesapeake Utilities to begin engineering a new natural gas system it will construct, own and operate to enhance energy reliability on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Accomack County will contribute $6.5 million through a state grant to initiate a project that would extend natural gas pipeline infrastructure from outside Princess Anne, Maryland, to Temperanceville, Virginia. The pipeline is intended to serve homes and major employers including the NASA Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island operations and regional poultry facilities. Once complete, the system will provide businesses and residents with a lower‑cost, reliable energy alternative to electricity and heating oil.

Chesapeake Utilities announced the Accomack Co. Board of Supervisors awarded the Company its natural gas expansion bid. Post this

"Access to natural gas is an essential catalyst for economic growth," said Jeff Householder, president, CEO and chair of the board. "We're proud to partner with Accomack County and the Commonwealth of Virginia to explore infrastructure that will support employers, attract new industry and lower energy costs for the community."

A 2022 state-commissioned study identified natural gas access as a key driver of future economic development for the region as Accomack County currently has no access to piped natural gas. The project will expand access to affordable energy, support economic development, and ensure the long-term availability of reliable and sustainable natural gas services. Funding will be used to begin the first phase of the project including engineering, permitting, land acquisition and developing a capital investment estimate.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Media

Alexander Nye

Director, Strategic Communications

727.754.0136

[email protected]

Investors

Lucia M. Dempsey

Director, Investor Relations

347.804.9067

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation