Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Subsidiaries Earn American Gas Association Safety Awards

DOVER, Del., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Public Utilities Company, Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company and Aspire Energy of Ohio, subsidiaries of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK), were recognized by the American Gas Association (AGA) as top safety performers in 2022. The awards were presented at the 2023 AGA Operations Conference, which is the natural gas industry's premier gathering of natural gas utility and transmission company operations management from across North America.

Florida Public Utilities Company and Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company earned the AGA Safety Achievement Award, which is given to companies that demonstrate outstanding commitment to employee and vehicular safety.

Aspire Energy of Ohio was named an industry leader in accident prevention for achieving a DART (days away, restricted or transferred) rate below industry standard for local distribution companies. DART is a metric used by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to measure the impact of workplace injuries.

"We are pleased to be recognized by the American Gas Association for our exceptional safety performance and the collective dedication of our team members in upholding our safety values. These awards reflect our positive safety culture and underscore our commitment to protect our employees, our customers and the communities we serve," said Jeffrey Sylvester, senior vice president and chief operating officer.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Florida Public Utilities Company

Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU), headquartered in Yulee, Florida, distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to approximately 120,000 customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company

Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company owns and operates a 516-mile Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated interstate transmission pipeline system that transports natural gas from four upstream pipeline interconnection points in Pennsylvania and Delaware to customers along the Delmarva Peninsula, including Chesapeake Utilities' distribution systems. For more information, visit www.esng.com.

Aspire Energy of Ohio, LLC

Aspire Energy of Ohio, owns and operates a non-regulated natural gas gathering infrastructure, including over 2,800 miles of pipeline, throughout 40 counties in Ohio. Aspire Energy provides natural gas supplies to several local distribution companies and cooperatives. To learn more about Aspire Energy of Ohio, visit www.aspireenergyco.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

