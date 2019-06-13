Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Subsidiaries Earn National Safety Awards

DOVER, Del., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that two of its subsidiaries, Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU) and Aspire Energy, have earned Safety Achievement Awards from the American Gas Association (AGA). The AGA recognized both Aspire Energy and FPU for excellence in employee safety based on criteria that included professional and personal commitment and dedication to improving the operations and engineering sectors of the natural gas industry through safety, accident prevention and research. Aspire Energy also earned an award for excellence in fleet safety based on its safety record. The awards were presented at the 2019 AGA Operations Conference & Biennial Exhibition held in Nashville.

"Safety and compliance are top priorities at Chesapeake, and I thank our employees for their commitment to providing the highest standards of safety for our Company and our customers," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

With a long history of providing safe and reliable services, FPU owns and operates approximately 2,900 miles of natural gas distribution mains across 21 counties in Florida and distributes natural gas to approximately 80,000 customers. Aspire Energy owns and operates natural gas infrastructure including over 2,700 miles of pipeline systems in 40 counties throughout Ohio. The company provides natural gas supplies to several local distribution companies and cooperatives. Aspire Energy primarily sources gas from approximately 300 conventional producers and provides additional services to maintain quality and reliability to wholesale markets.

According to the AGA, there are more than 2.5 million natural gas pipelines that transport natural gas to more than 178 million Americans. Natural gas utilities spend approximately $26 billion annually to help enhance the safety of natural gas distribution and transmission systems.

