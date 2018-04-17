Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

DOVER, Del., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.  The earnings press release will be issued on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, before the market opens.

To participate in this call, dial 855.801.6270 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, the accompanying transcript, and other pertinent quarterly information, please visit the Company's website at CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission, gathering and processing, and marketing; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through the Company's IR App. 

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

